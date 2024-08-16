Brigadier General Norman Cooling Honored with Blue & Gold Officer Award

Norman Cooling was awarded the Blue & Gold Officer Award for his outstanding contributions to the Class of 2028 admissions.

HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brigadier General Norman Cooling (Ret.), Founder and President of N.L. Cooling Strategic Consulting LLC has been honored with the prestigious Blue & Gold Officer Award for his exceptional contributions to the Blue & Gold Officer (BGO) program during the recent admissions cycle for the Class of 2028.

Since becoming a BGO in 2020, shortly after he retired from over three decades of distinguished military service, General Cooling has dedicated himself to supporting aspiring candidates for the United States Naval Academy. Assigned to 25 high schools in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, General Cooling has been an invaluable resource for students, their families, and local school counselors. He provides comprehensive information on the Naval Academy, the Navy, and the Marine Corps, and facilitates opportunities for students to engage with Academy programs and visit its historic campus.

BGOs play a crucial role in the Naval Academy's admissions process, with one of the 11 application requirements being a personal interview conducted by the assigned BGO. General Cooling's thorough and insightful assessments of candidates' potential to succeed at the Academy and to become capable commissioned officers have been instrumental in guiding admissions decisions. His commitment to identifying and nurturing the next generation of Navy and Marine Corps leaders is reflected in his meticulous evaluations and the support he offers throughout the rigorous application process.

The Blue & Gold Officer Award is given to three BGOs in each geographic region of the country, recognizing outstanding dedication and contributions to the BGO program. This honor is a testament to General Cooling's tireless efforts and the positive impact he has made on the lives of countless students aiming to serve their country.

The United States Naval Academy is consistently ranked among the top educational institutions in the nation, known for its rigorous academic programs and commitment to developing leaders of character. The Academy covers the full cost of tuition, room, board, and medical and dental expenses for all midshipmen, who, in return, commit to serve five years as commissioned officers upon graduation.

Reflecting on his achievement, General Cooling said, "It is an immense honor to receive this award when there are so many of my colleagues who merit the recognition. Guiding and supporting young individuals in their journey to the Naval Academy has been incredibly rewarding. It is an opportunity to give back to an institution that gave me so much. I am also proud to contribute to the future of our Navy and Marine Corps by helping to shape tomorrow's leaders."

Norman Cooling is a frequent public speaker on the importance of national security education. He grew up in Baytown, Texas, and he is the Founder and President of N.L. Cooling Strategic Consulting LLC, is a company specializing in organizational assessment, process improvement, leadership development, and government engagement. Norm serves as an usher for Wesley Memorial Methodist Church. In 2021, he served as a Distinguished Professor of Leadership at Carolina University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

To learn more about Brigadier General Norman Cooling, please visit https://centurionleadershipgroup.com/norm-cooling.

Click here for more information about the Blue & Gold Officer program.

Media Contact

Media Relations, N.L. Cooling Strategic Consulting LLC, 1 (910) 420-0613, [email protected], https://www.nlcooling.com/

SOURCE N.L. Cooling Strategic Consulting LLC