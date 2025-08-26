Brigham and Women's Hospital Announces Update in Hospital Medicine 2025: A Premier Virtual CME Experience for Inpatient Care Providers

Led by hospitalists and specialists from Brigham and Women's Hospital and other hospitals affiliated with Harvard Medical School, the course will cover over 30 core topics in hospital medicine, including heart failure, atrial fibrillation, infectious diseases, critical care, endocrinology, geriatrics, and more. The curriculum emphasizes practical, case-based learning and real-world application of new research and clinical strategies.
BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brigham and Women's Hospital is proud to announce the return of its acclaimed continuing medical education course, Update in Hospital Medicine 2025, taking place November 3–6, 2025, via live streaming. This four-day intensive program, accredited by Harvard Medical School, is designed to equip hospitalists and inpatient care providers with the latest evidence-based practices, clinical guidelines, and expert insights to optimize patient outcomes in hospital settings.
2025 Program Highlights Include:
- The first new AHA perioperative guidelines in a decade
- Updated protocols for MSSA bacteremia and diabetic foot infections
- New heart failure guidelines and hyperglycemia management strategies
- Advances in ICU delirium, and antipsychotic use
- Microdosing protocols for buprenorphine induction
- Oral fecal microbiota therapy for C. difficile
- Injectable HIV therapies and stroke thrombolysis updates
"We're thrilled about the new material in this year's course," said John Ross, MD, one of the course directors, "and honored to welcome back the learners that have made this the biggest CME course in hospital medicine."
Participants will benefit from interactive Q&A sessions, live-streamed lectures, and downloadable resources, all designed to support immediate clinical application. The course also offers AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™, making it an essential opportunity for professional development and licensure requirements..
Registration is now open at hospitalmedicine.hmscme.com.
For more information about the course or learner support, please contact: John Ross, MD
