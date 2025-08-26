Brigham and Women's Hospital Announces Update in Hospital Medicine 2025: A Premier Virtual CME Experience for Inpatient Care Providers

The curriculum emphasizes practical, case-based learning and real-world application of new research and clinical strategies. Post this

The first new AHA perioperative guidelines in a decade

Updated protocols for MSSA bacteremia and diabetic foot infections

New heart failure guidelines and hyperglycemia management strategies

Advances in ICU delirium, and antipsychotic use

Microdosing protocols for buprenorphine induction

Oral fecal microbiota therapy for C. difficile

Injectable HIV therapies and stroke thrombolysis updates

"We're thrilled about the new material in this year's course," said John Ross, MD, one of the course directors, "and honored to welcome back the learners that have made this the biggest CME course in hospital medicine."

Participants will benefit from interactive Q&A sessions, live-streamed lectures, and downloadable resources, all designed to support immediate clinical application. The course also offers AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™, making it an essential opportunity for professional development and licensure requirements..

Registration is now open at hospitalmedicine.hmscme.com.

For more information about the course or learner support, please contact: John Ross, MD

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

John Ross, MD, Brigham and Women's Hospital, 1 617-278-0607, [email protected], https://hospitalmedicine.hmscme.com/

SOURCE Brigham and Women's Hospital