Bright Defense Achieves Silver Status in Drata's Alliance Program

"We are thrilled to achieve Silver Status in Drata's Alliance Program," said John Minnix, Co-Founder at Bright Defense. "This recognition validates our efforts to deliver unparalleled cybersecurity compliance services for small to medium businesses and startups. It also highlights Bright Defense's proficiency in leveraging Drata's platform to accelerate and improve the compliance process for our clients."

"Bright Defense has consistently demonstrated its commitment to helping businesses navigate the complexities of cybersecurity compliance. We look forward to furthering our partnership and delivering even more value to our customers as they achieve Silver Status in our Alliance Program," said Kevin Kriebel, SVP of Business Development at Drata.

"We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Drata and leveraging this partnership to drive innovation and excellence in cybersecurity compliance," added Tim Mektrakarn, Co-Founder at Bright Defense. "Our clients can expect even more robust and efficient compliance solutions as we build on this achievement."

About Bright Defense:

Bright Defense is defending the world from cybersecurity threats through continuous compliance.

We understand that compliance is more than just checking boxes. It's about minimizing the financial risk and reputational harm from a data breach. It's also about assuring your clients, stakeholders, and employees that you are conducting business with the greatest commitment to security and data integrity.

Bright Defense combines technology, expertise, and a customer-centric approach into a continuous compliance service that meets your unique business needs. Our monthly engagement model delivers a robust cybersecurity program that allows you to meet compliance frameworks, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI, and CMMC.

Once compliance certification is achieved, we constantly enhance your security program to keep up with the evolving threat landscape and compliance standards. Our compliance automation toolset powered by Drata gives you complete visibility into your compliance status while saving you time and money.

For more information about Bright Defense and our comprehensive cybersecurity compliance services, please visit https://brightdefense.com.

About Drata:

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to build trust across the cloud. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 20 compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Notable Capital, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, Intuit Ventures, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com.

John Minnix, Bright Defense, LLC, 1 (323) 677-2562, [email protected], https://brightdefense.com

