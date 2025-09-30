Bright smiles at any age--strategies for seniors from the Paso Robles dentist

Age-related dental challenges include thinning enamel, a heightened risk of cavities, gum disease, and tooth loss. Post this

Thinning enamel means that stains from food and beverages settle in more easily. As the enamel wears, the dentin layer is exposed, making teeth more vulnerable to staining and cavities. Smoking also contributes to stained teeth.

The Paso Robles dentist has a list of tips to help senior citizens have a healthy mouth that includes:

A good oral hygiene program: Aging might mean that it's also time to start brushing teeth and rinsing the mouth more frequently. Medications and changes in diet, such as consuming softer foods, eating more sugar-filled and prepared foods, or less nutritious food, can lead to changes in oral health. More frequent brushing and rinsing help remove food particles.

To get started, call and schedule an appointment to discuss all the options for a healthy mouth. Allow extra time for the best evaluation of your teeth and mouth. "From that appointment, " said Dr. Davis, "you will have the best information for any age-related oral health challenges you may be facing."

Dr. Lisa Lu Davis attained her Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry (DMD) from Temple University in 1999, graduating at the top of her class, receiving awards in radiology, treatment planning, and restorative clinics. She was honored with the Hahnemann award for her research in Sjögren syndrome, a disease affecting the salivary glands.

She has been practicing dentistry in Paso Robles since 2007. Along with general dentistry, she offers straight teeth with aligners or short-term orthodontics, root canal therapy, and dental veneers in a family atmosphere. Dr. Davis loves providing patients with options to achieve their goals. She works hard to give each patient a healthy smile.

Lisa Lu Davis, DMD, Inc.

2120 Golden Hill Road Suite 103

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 238-6777

Media Contact

Jacquelyn Iddings, Access Publishing, 8052269890, [email protected]

SOURCE Lisa Lu Davis, DMD