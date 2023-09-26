Bright Stripes Exhibits at the 2023 North American International Toy Fair

"Our collective experience in the toy and children's product industry has come full circle with Bright Stripes," added co-founder Eric von Stein. "The Toy Fair is the perfect occasion to celebrate our new releases and highlight the importance of open-ended play." Tweet this

In less than an hour, kids ages six and up can weave, scrunch and stuff a Magic Scrunch Pillow ($24.99), making a loopy, squishy creation in the form of a cupcake, unicorn, kitty or puppy. The pillows require no cutting or sewing, are made from 90% post-consumer recycled material, and feature embroidered accents and felt pieces that weave right on.

Additionally, the iHeartArt products are a top-quality art supply line. The brand donates 5% of proceeds from these offerings to Art Feeds, a nonprofit that provides art lessons, training and art materials to kids in need, allowing kids globally to experience the life-affirming joy of artistic expression. The comprehensive line includes items for all skill levels, from toddlers to tweens, with essential art materials appropriate for each age.

Bright Stripes' extensive line, created by two former toy executives with a shared love of DIY crafts and imaginative play, makes kids' play educational, fun and addicting.

"Our collective experience in the toy and children's product industry has come full circle with Bright Stripes," added co-founder Eric von Stein. "The Toy Fair is the perfect occasion to celebrate our new releases and highlight the importance of open-ended play."

For more information, visit https://brightstripes.co.

About Bright Stripes:

Bright Stripes designs beautiful, innovative products for kids of all stripes. After working in the toy and children's product world for over 25 years combined, Sabre Mrkva and Eric von Stein started their dream company in 2018. They believe in the power of creative play to empower kids to create the world they want to live in.

