BrightDot Founder and CEO Bill Crouch Releases New Book: "Mattership™: Making Donors Feel They Matter"

"Mattership is rooted in a simple belief: people give most generously when they know they matter. Every interaction with a donor is an opportunity to affirm their significance, strengthen a relationship and inspire generosity that extends far beyond a single gift," said Crouch. Post this

"This approach transcends fundraising," said Carroll Stevens, emeritus vice president for advancement at Claremont McKenna College. "It applies to sales, business negotiations, mediations and even pastoral and psychological counseling."

The Mattership philosophy has become the foundation of BrightDot's advisory work with nonprofit organizations and higher education institutions across the country, helping strengthen donor relationships while advancing their missions.

"Mattership is rooted in a simple belief: people give most generously when they know they matter," said Crouch. "Every interaction with a donor is an opportunity to affirm their significance, strengthen a relationship and inspire generosity that extends far beyond a single gift. I hope this book serves as a roadmap for fundraising professionals, higher education leaders, nonprofit executives and more."

Before founding BrightDot Fundraising Advisors, Crouch spent his career serving nonprofit organizations as a university president, advancement executive, consultant, author and speaker. Today, as BrightDot's founder and CEO, his work continues to help organizations raise millions of dollars while demonstrating that meaningful relationships remain the most powerful driver of philanthropic success.

Product Details

Title: "Mattership™: Making Donors Feel They Matter"

Author: Bill Crouch

Publisher: Legacy Scribes Press

ISBN: 979-8-234-09822-1

Retail Price: $19.95

Formats: Hardcover, paperback and e-book

"Mattership™: Making Donors Feel They Matter" is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and BrightDot Fundraising Advisors' website.

For more information about the book, to inquire about speaking engagements, or to request an interview with Bill Crouch, visit BrightDot's website or contact the media representative below.

About Bill Crouch

Bill Crouch, CEO of BrightDot Fundraising Advisors, has spent 40 years helping nonprofits and organizations reimagine fundraising from a transactional process into a catalyst for lasting change through the Art of Fundraising – BrightDot's guiding principle that blends creativity, storytelling, and human connection with data-backed fundraising strategies. As a former college president and fundraising expert, he has trained leaders nationwide to create a ripple effect of generosity that fuels impact far beyond a single donation. A published author and Honorary Fellow at Oxford University, Bill's work is rooted in the belief that giving isn't an obligation; it's an opportunity to change lives.

About BrightDot Fundraising Advisors

BrightDot Fundraising Advisors is a team of fundraising experts dedicated to helping nonprofits and higher education leaders achieve sustainable success. Founded in 2015, BrightDot transforms the fundraising process by blending the science of strategy with the art of human connection. Through tailored mentorship programs and proven methodologies, BrightDot equips organizations with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to build meaningful donor relationships, secure significant gifts, and create lasting impact.

Media Contact

Ascent Strategic Communications

[email protected]

704-218-9362

Media Contact

Ascent Strategic Communications, BrightDot Fundraising Advisors, 1 704-218-9362, [email protected], thebrightdot.com

SOURCE BrightDot Fundraising Advisors