BrightDot Fundraising Advisors Welcomes Bill Shiell as Senior Strategist

"I'm thrilled to join the BrightDot team to offer hope and joy to nonprofits and colleges," said Shiell. "BrightDot's commitment to training and transforming fund development resonates deeply with my passion for making a difference in communities. In a time of uncertainty and fundraising challenges, Bill Crouch and the BrightDot team deliver solutions. I'm eager to contribute my expertise and enthusiasm to instill confidence, expand resources, and change lives."

"We believe fundraising is an art, and we bring the color by combining strategy, storytelling, and human connection to inspire generosity. Bill Shiell embodies that philosophy. His leadership experience and deep understanding of how to build trust and mobilize support make him an incredible asset to our clients and our team," said Bill Crouch, founder and CEO of BrightDot.

Before joining BrightDot, Shiell served as President of Northern Seminary in Lisle, Illinois. Under his leadership, Northern transformed its educational model, launched an on-demand training platform, grew enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic, sold a 28-acre campus, and raised more than $21 million for operations and new initiatives. He has also provided strategic counsel to boards and nonprofit leaders across the country, especially those navigating economic uncertainty and organizational change. Shiell's leadership, shaped by decades of real-world experience, is guided by adaptability and reflection. From opening his church as a Red Cross shelter during Hurricane Katrina to reimagining graduate education for a digital future, Shiell has consistently faced challenges with courage, clarity, and a deep sense of service.

Shiell's arrival signals BrightDot's continued investment in top-tier talent and thought leadership as the firm grows its national reach. His blend of executive-level insight and front-line fundraising experience makes him a valuable resource for organizations ready to elevate their development efforts and embrace the Art of Fundraising.

Founded in 2015 by Bill Crouch and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., BrightDot Fundraising Advisors redefines fundraising as an art rooted in purpose, connection, and storytelling. BrightDot empowers nonprofits and higher education institutions to master the Art of Fundraising, enabling them to go beyond transactional giving by building lasting, meaningful relationships with donors. Through its Teach, Train, Transform methodology, BrightDot equips organizations with the skills and strategies to inspire transformational giving. BrightDot's Mattership philosophy sees donors as changemakers, whose gifts create ripple effects of opportunity and hope. With over 100 clients nationwide, BrightDot is transforming fundraising by blending strategy, creativity, and human connection to create lasting impact. For more information, visit thebrightdot.com.

