Brightn and Empowering Excellence Charter School Partner to Transform Student Mental Wellness in Cedar Rapids

Brightn partners with Empowering Excellence Charter School to deliver AI-powered, stigma-free mental wellness support for Cedar Rapids students–helping teens build resilience, healthy habits, and purpose alongside their academics.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brightn, the Cedar Rapids-based AI-powered mental wellness platform, has announced a new partnership with Empowering Excellence Charter School (EECS) to bring accessible, stigma-free mental wellness support to high school students across the community. This collaboration underscores both organizations' shared commitment to helping young people thrive academically, emotionally, and personally.

EECS serves students ages 14–21 who need a flexible, individualized pathway to graduation. With its tuition-free model, online coursework, and one-on-one mentoring, EECS provides a fresh start for learners navigating challenges both inside and outside of school. By integrating Brightn's platform into its student experience, EECS will now give students daily access to tools for building resilience, developing healthy habits, and tracking their progress in health, wealth, and purpose.

"40% of all students report persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness. Schools are facing a mental health crisis. Too many students are struggling, and too few resources exist to support them," said Jeffrey Johnston, Founder and CEO of Brightn. "This partnership with Empowering Excellence shows what's possible when schools lead with innovation and compassion. As an Iowa-based company with deep Iowa roots, we're honored to help EECS students unlock their potential in and beyond the classroom."

Brightn's comprehensive platform supports students across three pillars: health, wealth, and purpose. While reinforcing EECS's focus on individualized growth. Key features include:

Personalized AI-powered journaling with sentiment analysis

Built on Science — CBT, DBT, ACT, and other proven therapies power every suggestion.

Weekly & Monthly Insights — Track progress over time with clear, private reports.

Access to the admin portal for counselors & staff that provides a high-level overview of your students well-being

Get real-time notifications of high-risk individuals who need intervention.

Curriculum — Flexible courses that meet SEL and state standards while giving students practical skills in health, financial literacy, and purpose for life beyond school.

Early results from Brightn's platform show a promising impact, with students reporting measurable improvements in well-being after just 30 days of consistent engagement. The platform's strict privacy and security measures ensure that all student data remains confidential, while still providing schools with anonymized insights to track engagement and program effectiveness.

Together, the organizations are pioneering a model where flexible, individualized education and accessible mental wellness go hand in hand—helping students not only earn a diploma, but also build a strong foundation for their future careers and personal lives.

"Partnering with Brightn allows us to provide students with meaningful, accessible mental health resources that complement our individualized approach to learning. At EECS, we know that academic success and emotional well-being go hand in hand. It is our commitment to support the whole student- academically and emotionally. Giving students the tools to build resilience, track their growth, and develop healthy habits is essential to helping them thrive not only in school but in life. Collaborations like this reinforce our mission to empower every student to reach their full potential." - Addison Sargent from Empowering Excellence

Interested in offering Brightn to your students? Schedule a call with our team to learn how Brightn can complement your existing counseling and SEL programs, support state requirements in financial literacy and social-emotional learning, and provide students with 24/7, science-backed mental wellness support.

About Empowering Excellence Charter School

Empowering Excellence Charter School, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is a tuition-free public charter school serving students ages 14–21. EECS provides flexible online coursework, one-on-one mentoring, and career-credential opportunities in fields ranging from child care and homeland security to food and hospitality. With a mission to activate excellence, EECS empowers students to earn their diploma, gain career skills, and prepare for lifelong success. https://eecsia.org/

About Brightn

Founded in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Brightn is transforming mental wellness support through AI-powered technology and personalized planning. The platform helps students and families achieve balance in health, wealth, and purpose through tools like journaling, mood check-ins, medication support, and the Brightn Zone weekly assessment. Brightn makes mental wellness as routine as brushing your teeth—accessible, personal, and empowering for the next generation.

