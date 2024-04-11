Brightn Partners with Rockland Community College to Offer Free Mental Wellness Planning App to Students

"With Brightn's extensive resources now accessible to our students, we're equipping them to proactively manage their mental health, which is essential for their academic performance, emotional balance, and overall personal development." Post this

Brightn, in turn, is thrilled to embark on its inaugural partnership with an educational institution. As the first school to join forces with Brightn, RCC sets a precedent for fostering mental wellness within the academic community. This collaboration underscores Brightn's mission to empower individuals with the tools they need to proactively manage their mental health.

"We are excited to partner with Rockland Community College to offer our mental wellness planning app to their students," said Jeff Johnston, CEO of Brightn. "This partnership reflects our dedication to supporting the well-being of students and providing accessible resources to help them thrive academically, emotionally, and personally."

Brightn's app offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to assist Thrivers (app users) in developing personalized mental wellness plans. Through goal setting, mood tracking, mindfulness exercises, and educational resources, Brightn equips Thrivers with practical tools to manage stress, anxiety, and other mental health challenges.

"Rockland Community College is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Brightn, bringing their advanced mental wellness app to our students. This move not only reflects our deep dedication to student mental health but also positions us at the forefront of academic institutions that give priority to mental well-being," said Dr. Lester Sandres Rápalo, President of Rockland Community College. "With Brightn's extensive resources now accessible to our students, we're equipping them to proactively manage their mental health, which is essential for their academic performance, emotional balance, and overall personal development."

For more information about Rockland Community College visit their website: sunyrockland.edu/socialmedia.

For more information about Brightn and how educational institutions can bring the app to their students, visit Brightn's webpage for schools.(https://www.brightn.app/for-schools)

About Brightn

Brightn is a leading provider of mental wellness solutions, offering a comprehensive app designed to empower individuals to proactively manage their mental wellness. With personalized planning tools, mood tracking features, and educational resources, Brightn equips Thrivers with the support they need to thrive emotionally, academically, and personally.

About Rockland Community College

Rockland Community College (RCC), located in Suffern New York, provides purpose driven educational opportunities in a supportive, affordable, and accessible environment, empowering individuals to positively transform themselves and their communities. RCC welcomes students from diverse backgrounds who appreciate small class sizes and personal attention from a distinguished, award-winning faculty that includes Fulbright scholars and SUNY Distinguished Professors. Many graduates go on to top universities to further their education on their own or through RCC's institutional collaborations. RCC fosters an environment that attracts, recruits, supports, and retains faculty, staff, and students who value diversity. The College promotes a collegial and inclusive environment by recognizing, promoting, embracing, respecting, and celebrating the expansive range and dimensions of cultures, attitudes, ideas, and viewpoints contained within our campus community.

RCC is also proud to provide career training and professional development to adult learners looking to change careers or upgrade their skills through a variety of programs and educational opportunities including workforce training, certifications, and micro credentials. Many of the programs are developed with employers in the community in high demand industry areas to enable graduates to move into a new career upon graduation. More information can be found at www.sunyrockland.edu.

