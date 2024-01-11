Brighton Jones Partners with Summit Wealth Systems for Client and Advisor Experience Technology

Summit integrates visual balance sheet, wealth modeling, financial planning, advisor-client collaboration tools, and robust portfolio management and performance reporting capabilities to deliver a significantly more humanized wealth experience. Post this

The Summit platform offers clients better sightlines into every aspect of their financial picture, whether they're using the web or on their mobile devices. For advisors, the platform aggregates data and key insights from several sources, eliminating the need to maintain and monitor scattered information in their day-to-day work. The result is a dynamic environment in which clients are empowered with modern planning tools and advisors' time is freed up to do what they do best – serving clients.

"We've been working hand-in-hand with the team at Brighton Jones to develop technology that enables advisors to efficiently and effectively connect with their clients in a personal way, while also eliminating manual processes that slow down growth," said Reed Colley, CEO and co-founder of Summit.

Summit leverages the latest cloud-native technologies to help advisors design personalized, modern applications by creating a private environment for each firm. Summit integrates visual balance sheet, wealth modeling, financial planning, advisor-client collaboration tools, and robust portfolio management and performance reporting capabilities to deliver a significantly more humanized wealth experience.

A key aspect of the new platform for Brighton Jones includes Summit's award-winning Wealth Journey module, which illustrates a client's story by marrying past, present, and future milestones in a simple and intuitive way. Since many life events are planned in collaboration with a financial advisor, Wealth Journey provides an experience to share the highlights, while enabling advisors and clients to document important decisions made along the way.

"We help our clients align their wealth, passions, and purpose so they can pursue a richer life.," said Jon Jones CEO, Brighton Jones. "The only way we can do that at scale is to have a modern platform that uses the latest technologies, designed by true innovators in our space. By partnering with Summit, we are expanding our capability to deliver a more personalized client experience across web, mobile, and in-person."

"Brighton Jones is a true innovator and leader in the independent RIA space, and we are honored to collaborate on this seminal journey to humanize wealth management and transform the way advisors will be able to work with clients on a much more personal level, today and in the future," Colley added.

To learn more about how advisors can reimagine their wealth management business, visit summitwealth.io.

About Summit Wealth Systems

Summit built the industry's most powerful and accessible wealth management platform, enabling advisors to focus on guiding their clients toward a life of abundance while growing their businesses. Summit's design-forward approach counters complexity by streamlining and automating the work advisors do every day. The platform combines unified data with an elegant experience that advisors and clients love. Summit won 2022 and 2023 "Wealthies" industry awards for Industry Disruptor and Innovative New Apps categories. For more information, visit summitwealth.io

About Brighton Jones

Brighton Jones is one of America's fastest-growing wealth management firms, with over $20 billion in assets under advisement across 18 offices. The firm helps more than 4,000 clients live a richer life every day. Learn more at brightonjones.com.

Media Contact

