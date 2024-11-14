Brighton Solutions Launches Stride™ Smartwatch: A Personal Safety Wearable for Independent Seniors

Stride offers seniors the opportunity to live life more freely, knowing they can stay connected to both emergency services and their loved ones. -- Jesse Rivest, Head of Sales at Brighton Solutions Post this

"Stride offers seniors the opportunity to live life more freely, knowing they can stay connected to both emergency services and their loved ones," said Jesse Rivest, Head of Sales at Brighton Solutions. "The wearable technology market is rapidly expanding, and by 2026, nearly one-third of users will be over 55. Our goal was to deliver a reliable, comprehensive solution that addresses the evolving needs of seniors and their families – and Stride does just that."

Powered by its award-winning monitoring and live-agent response service, the Stride Smartwatch comes equipped with a variety of features aimed at supporting seniors at home or on-the-go. Key features include:

Reliable 4G LTE Network: Stay connected and protected throughout the US and Canada with AT&T's 4G LTE network

with AT&T's 4G LTE network All Day Battery Life: Provides all day coverage on a single charge

Best-in-Class Location Technology: Combines GPS and Wi-Fi for the fastest, most accurate location tracking available

Water Resistant: Enjoy worry-free wear during everyday activities like showering, washing dishes, or outdoor activities

Automatic Fall Detection: Automatically detects a fall and instantly connects with our award-winning U.S.-based care specialists

Text to Locate: Caregivers can quickly locate the device with a simple text message

Wellness Activity Sensors: Monitor their heart rate and daily step count using a simple touch interface

Automated Voice Prompts: Receive essential notifications from the device, including emergency calls, low battery, charging status, and more

Stride™ is now available for wholesale distribution. For more information or to explore partnership opportunities, visit https://brightonsolutions.com/ or contact us at [email protected].

About Brighton Solutions

Brighton is the leader in personal safety and monitoring, partnering with distributors to deliver life safety solutions across diverse markets, including seniors, caregivers, and lone workers. Our turn-key platform integrates a complete range of services, including Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), cellular connectivity and professional monitoring. With a comprehensive suite of best-in-class products and technology, backed by award-winning live agent support, Brighton helps businesses grow while providing safety and peace of mind to their customers.

Brighton is a founding member of the Medical Alert Monitoring Association (MAMA) and a recipient of The Monitoring Association (TMA) Monitoring Center of the Year award.

