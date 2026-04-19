BrightParent Introduces Personalized Parenting App for Parents of Kids Ages 5 to 17

"BrightParent was created as a parenting tool that can not only help in the moment, but also support families as they work through patterns that come up again and again." Post this

"Parents are often trying to respond well in moments that are messy, emotional, and moving fast," said Claire Bennett, media contact for BrightParent. "What is missing in a lot of existing advice is something that feels calm, practical, and specific enough to help with the child and situation right in front of you."

BrightParent focuses on common parenting situations such as bedtime resistance, homework struggles, emotional outbursts, sibling conflict, screen time transitions, difficult mornings, and everyday boundary issues.

The app begins with a detailed onboarding process that helps parents build a fuller picture of their child and family context. That information helps shape the support BrightParent provides, so the guidance reflects the child's age, the situation the parent describes, and the broader family context.

Parents can type in what is happening and receive practical guidance along with simple, natural scripts they can use with their child. For families working through recurring challenges, BrightParent also offers structured 7-day programs, including custom programs parents can create around the specific issues they want help addressing over time.

"The goal was not to build another general-purpose chatbot," Bennett said. "BrightParent was created as a parenting tool that can not only help in the moment, but also support families as they work through patterns that come up again and again."

BrightParent is built specifically for everyday parenting support. It is not a general purpose chatbot and does not provide medical, clinical, therapeutic, diagnostic, or crisis services.

BrightParent is available now on the App Store for iPhone and iPad.

Website: https://www.brightparent.app/

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6759067566

Media page: https://www.brightparent.app/media/

About BrightParent

BrightParent is a parenting app for iPhone and iPad designed for parents of children ages 5 to 17. It offers age-appropriate guidance, practical scripts, and structured support for everyday parenting situations, with personalization informed by the child and family context shared during setup.

Media Contact

Claire Bennett, BrightParent, 1 514-558-4664, [email protected], https://www.brightparent.app/

SOURCE BrightParent