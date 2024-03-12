BrightPoint (BP) LLC Awarded Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Contract

This contract reinforces our dedication to innovation and collaboration as we focus on the development, engineering, and architecture of systems to equip law enforcement, national security, and intelligence partners with essential criminal justice information. Post this

"We are honored to have been selected by the FBI for this critical role and are committed to leveraging our expertise to enhance the capabilities of the CJIS Division and ultimately contribute to the safety of the United States," said Nick Nguyen, managing member of BP. "This contract reinforces our dedication to innovation and collaboration as we focus on the development, engineering, and architecture of systems to equip law enforcement, national security, and intelligence partners with essential criminal justice information."

BP's role in this contract will primarily focus on the IT aspect, involving the development, engineering, and architecture of systems within the CJIS SoS. Under the terms of the contract, BP will be responsible for conducting research, analysis, and providing expert advice to the FBI in various fields of expertise, including emerging technologies. Playing a key role in the implementation, use, and coaching of agile practices within the CJIS SoS, BP will also extend its support to cloud technologies and migration efforts as needed.

"The significance of this contract underscores our commitment to excellence and expertise in providing solutions that contribute to the safety and security of our nation," said Sean Crowley, Director of the BE Technology Sector. "Our goal is to support the implementation, use, and coaching of agile practices within the CJIS System of Services (SoS) and business lines that contribute directly to the Division's mission."

BrightPoint combines over thirty years of experience supporting federal customers and ensuring delivery on critical missions. Both BE and i3 bring a proven track record of providing high quality solutions and services in support of the FBI and share core values focused on supporting national security.

About BrightPoint

BrightPoint LLC incorporates both the agile flexibility of a small business with the broad range of talent and experience available at a top-tier IT services firm. The result is the ability to help customers adjust to changing mission requirements by using high-quality, cost-effective, and innovative solutions that deliver success and exceed expectations.

