BrightPoint LLC Secures Position on $1.5 Billion Contract Supporting U.S. Department of Commerce's CATTS Program

"BP looks forward to a collaborative partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce in its journey towards centralized solutions and enhanced IT capabilities," said Nick Nguyen, CEO of i3 and managing member of BP. "Our focus on innovation, including Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and Cybersecurity, aligns seamlessly with the DOC's vision for a secure and technologically advanced future. This contract underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and support towards modernizing the DOC's IT infrastructure."

The CATTS program focuses on maximizing innovation in supporting, maintaining, and implementing traditional IT services, as well as emerging and evolving technologies. The scope of the CATTS program covers a wide range of services, and BP's expertise spans across multiple task areas to include Digital Document and Records Management, Managed Service Outsourcing and Consulting, IT Operations and Maintenance, Information Technology Services Management, and Cybersecurity.

"We are ready to assist the DOC in optimizing and accelerating its momentum towards centralized solutions, reducing duplication, removing outdated legacy applications, refining project management, and improving its IT security posture," said Sean Crowley, Director of BE's Technology Sector. "As a champion of the digital economy, the DOC is shaping the future of trade, technology, and economic development, and we're excited to be part of that mission."

Aligning with the objectives outlined in the OCIO's Strategic Plan, BP's partnership signifies a shared commitment to efficiency, security, and technological advancement, contributing to the Department's overarching goals and setting the stage for a successful collaboration over the coming decade. Visit www.thebrightpoint.com for more details on BP's capabilities and services.

About BrightPoint

BrightPoint LLC incorporates both the agile flexibility of a small business with the broad range of talent and experience available at a top-tier IT services firm. The result is the ability to help customers adjust to changing mission requirements by using high-quality, cost-effective, and innovative solutions that deliver success and exceed expectations.

