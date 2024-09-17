Brightseed and Botalys Partner To Cultivate Sustainably Sourced Bioactive Botanicals For Beauty, Health & Wellness Sectors

"We are thrilled to partner with Botalys, whose advanced cultivation techniques perfectly complement Brightseed's capabilities in rapid bioactive profiling and discovery of novel chemistries for product development." Post this

Botalys, who works with leading global players such as L'Oréal R&I, operates a 40,000 square foot vertical farming facility where botanicals are grown hydroponically through Biomimetic Indoor Farming, an innovative, climate-controlled methodology which recreates ideal conditions that mimic plants' wild biotopes. Leveraging Brightseed's proprietary Forager AI platform, Brightseed and Botalys will be able to measure, fine-tune and optimize the bioactive expression of Botalys' plant supply. Botalys will be at the annual Cosmetic-360 trade show in Paris (AWEX Booth) from Oct 16-17 showcasing the latest innovations and developments in botanical cultivation for the cosmetics industry.

"Brightseed's AI-driven approach to uncovering the hidden health benefits of plants aligns seamlessly with our mission to cultivate botanicals that set new standards in quality and efficacy," said Botalys' Co-Founder and CEO, Pierre-Antoine Mariage, who echoed the enthusiasm for the partnership. "With our innovative biomimetic indoor farming technology, we can measure, control and mimic the ecological conditions which traditionally have spun nature's most profound molecules for human benefit. This collaboration fills a much-needed gap for the industry to respond to climate concerns and consumer demand for nature-based ingredients that meet the highest standards of excellence and sustainability."

The combined expertise of Brightseed and Botalys will accelerate the development of novel botanical ingredients that offer proven health benefits, including enhanced bioavailability and targeted efficacy. This partnership is poised to set new benchmarks in the industry, driving innovation and delivering superior products to consumers worldwide.

Key benefits of this partnership include:

Advanced AI-Driven Discovery: Utilizing Brightseed's Forager® AI to identify and validate potent bioactive compounds.

Tailor-made Bioactive Profile: Leveraging Botalys' proprietary vertical farming technology to produce botanicals with unparalleled purity and potency.

Sustainable Practices: Commitment to environmentally responsible cultivation and production methods.

Innovative Product Development: Accelerated creation of high-quality, effective botanical ingredients for the nutraceutical, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries.

Brightseed's award-winning AI platform, Forager, employs machine learning and metabolomic profiling to systematically illuminate the opaque, molecular inventory of the natural world and identify bioactive compounds mapped to scientifically-validated health benefits and biomarkers. To date, Forager has mapped more than seven million compounds from plants, fungi, and bacterial strains across 23 human health areas and is generating new insights daily.

Brightseed will be at the annual Supply Side West trade show from October 30–31st (Booth #2165) presenting the latest research on Bio Gut Fiber, and showcasing expanded discovery programs and new bioactive ingredient offerings for functional food, beverage, and nutraceutical applicationsFor more information about this partnership and upcoming product innovations, please visit www.brightseedbio.com and www.botalys.com.

About Brightseed

Brightseed®, the bioactives company, is a World Economic Global Innovator that illuminates nature to restore human health. Brightseed's proprietary AI, Forager®, accelerates bioactive discovery, biological validation, and ingredient formulation from years to months, rapidly revealing new connections between nature and humanity. Brightseed produces clinically proven bioactives for dietary supplements, food & beverage CPG, specialty nutrition and medical foods to power proactive health worldwide. Learn more at brightseedbio.com.

About Botalys

BOTALYS is a Belgian pioneer in ultra-pure, premium botanicals for the nutraceutical and cosmeceutical industries. Leveraging its proprietary Biomimetic Indoor Farming technology, BOTALYS cultivates rare medicinal plants in controlled environments, ensuring unmatched purity, potency, and consistency. Committed to excellence and environmental preservation, BOTALYS harnesses the full potential of biodiversity while safeguarding it for future generations. Visit www.botalys.com for more information.

