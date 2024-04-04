Brightside Academy Welcomes Passionate, Long-Tenured Healthcare Executive as New Chief Operating Officer

"My experience in managing complex healthcare environments will be valuable in navigating the intricacies and nuances in early childhood education and ensuring that our educational programs are seamlessly integrated to meet the unique needs of each child," Toya Cornelious said. Post this

Being extremely passionate about early childhood education and providing meaningful contributions to local communities, Cornelious says that her healthcare executive background has uniquely positioned her to bring a strategic, child-centered approach to Brightside.

"My experience in managing complex healthcare environments will be valuable in navigating the intricacies and nuances in early childhood education, enhancing the efficiency of Brightside's operations, and ensuring that our educational programs are seamlessly integrated to meet the unique needs of each child," Cornelious said.

Her prospective plans for Brightside Academy include establishing and cultivating more strategic relationships with program partners and community organizations to strengthen Brightside Academy's impact, expanding Brightside's early childhood education programs, as well as implementing innovative solutions to streamline administrative processes, thereby enhancing the overall experience for students, their families and educators.

Cornelious was previously a Regional Director of Operations for CareOne LLC, leading operational goals for eight communities with more than 800 employees, before she became CareOne's Chief Clinical Officer. In that role, she oversaw all clinical and business operations — including specialized programming, optimizing resources and strategic vision — for approximately 18,000 employees and 53 care centers. After receiving her bachelor's degree in Nursing from Rutgers, Cornelious went on to receive an MBA with a focus in Project Management from University of Arkansas Grantham.

About Brightside Academy

Brightside Academy, one of the oldest child care organizations in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, has been providing early education and child care for more than 30 years throughout its 30+ academies. Brightside offers affordable care for infants and children in state-of-the-art facilities, providing high-quality education in diverse, inclusive environments that prepares children to be life-long learners in an ever-changing world. A community-based, service-oriented educational organization, Brightside strives for excellence in collaboration with surrounding communities. For more information, contact Brightside Academy at www.brightsideacademy.com or 877-868-2273.

