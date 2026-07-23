Brightspot Incentives & Events Acquires Map Your Events, Expanding Corporate Meetings & Event Management Expertise

"Growth has always been about more than adding capabilities - it's about bringing together great people and organizations that share our values." - Rudy Garza, President & CEO, Brightspot Incentives & Events Post this

Two Boutique Agencies with National Reach

While both organizations have built their reputations on highly personalized service, they each bring unique strengths to the table. Map Your Events is known for delivering complex customer hospitality experiences and executive programs with precision and creativity, while Brightspot has grown into one of the industry's leading meetings, incentive travel, and channel incentive agencies. Together, the combined organization offers clients greater depth, broader expertise, and expanded resources without sacrificing the boutique level of attention both companies are known for.

"At Brightspot, growth has always been about more than adding capabilities - it's about bringing together great people and organizations that share our values," said Rudy Garza, President & CEO of Brightspot Incentives & Events. "Map Your Events has built an incredible reputation by putting clients first and delivering exceptional experiences with consistency and care. We're honored that Mark and Roy chose Brightspot as the next chapter for Map Your Events."

"Our clients were our first priority when we began planning the future of Map Your Events, Inc. We sought a partner capable of taking their event and programs to the next level," said Mark Phillips, Co-Founder and President of Map Your Events, Inc. "Brightspot was a natural fit after our successful partnership and collaborations on past projects. Through this merger, our clients will gain immediate access to an expanded industry footprint and enhanced operational support, while continuing to receive the tailored, high-touch service they value, now backed by Brightspot's extensive resources and capabilities."

A Seamless Transition for Clients

Existing clients will continue working with the people they know and trust while gaining access to Brightspot's broader team, expanded technology, global sourcing capabilities, and creative resources. Active programs will continue uninterrupted, with the same level of attention and responsiveness that has defined the Map Your Events brand.

Importantly, Mark and Roy will remain with the business, ensuring continuity for clients and preserving the relationships that have defined the company's success.

Continuing a Strategy of Intentional Growth

This marks Brightspot's fifth strategic acquisition and reflects the company's disciplined approach to growth: partnering with organizations that bring exceptional talent, complementary expertise, and enduring client relationships. Rather than growing for the sake of scale, Brightspot continues to invest in businesses that strengthen its ability to deliver the personalized service and measurable business impact clients expect.

About Map Your Events

Map Your Events is a full-service meeting and event management company dedicated to helping organizations bring people together through thoughtfully planned meetings, conferences, and special events. Known for its personalized approach, attention to detail, and long-standing client relationships, the company has earned a reputation for delivering seamless experiences that allow clients to focus on their business while every aspect of the event is expertly managed.

About Brightspot Incentives & Events, Inc.

Brightspot Incentives & Events, Inc. is an award-winning agency specializing in corporate meetings, incentive travel, and sales and channel incentive programs. Serving Fortune 1000 organizations across a wide range of industries, Brightspot combines strategic expertise, creative experience design, proprietary technology, and exceptional service to help organizations inspire performance, strengthen relationships, and deliver measurable business results.

For more information, visit www.gobrightspot.com.

Media Contact

Katie Thedford, Brightspot Incentives & Events, 1 (972) 661-6000, [email protected], https://brightspotincentivesevents.com/

SOURCE Brightspot Incentives & Events