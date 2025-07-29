Brightspot Incentives & Events Announces Leadership Transition

"Stepping into this role is both humbling and exciting. I care deeply about our people and the clients we serve. We've built something special together, and I'm committed to keeping that momentum going. Our foundation is strong, our people are exceptional, and our future is bright," said Rudy Garza. Post this

"Brightspot has grown tremendously during my tenure. When I first walked in the door, we had eight employees – now I can proudly say we have over 100. We've been able to expand our trusted clients from three to 75, growing from an unknown company to a respected mid-tier agency," said Mike May. "It has been an incredible blessing to work shoulder-to-shoulder with our Executive Leadership Team. Most have been with me for over 10 years. I am incredibly grateful to this exceptional management team, to our wonderful clients, to every hotel and vendor partner, and to all our 'Brightspots' (employees). As Executive Chairman, I look forward to supporting Rudy Garza with strategic oversight, growth projects, and cheerleading our entire team."

Rudy Garza joined Brightspot in 2011 after a successful career at PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, where he held various positions of increasing responsibility. As Vice President of Operations, he has been instrumental in driving operational efficiency, expanding capabilities, and delivering strong performance across key business units, as well as playing a key role in growing and shaping our company culture. Rudy serves on the Board of Trustees of the Incentive Research Foundation, is Chairman of the IRF Research Committee, and is a thought leader in the industry.

This leadership transition marks a pivotal moment for Brightspot Incentives & Events. Mike May's distinguished tenure of visionary leadership has laid a strong foundation for the company's continued success. Incoming President & CEO, Rudy Garza, brings deep industry expertise and a forward-looking perspective that reinforces Brightspot's commitment to strategic growth and the delivery of exceptional incentive programs, travel experiences, and corporate events.

