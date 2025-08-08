Brightspot Incentives & Events Continues Momentum with Appointment of New Vice President of Operations

Following CEO transition, Brightspot promotes longtime leader Kelly Kunz to VP Role.

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the heels of announcing a new President & CEO, Brightspot Incentives & Events is proud to share another exciting leadership milestone: the promotion of Kelly Kunz to Vice President of Operations.

Kelly has been a pillar of Brightspot for 17 years, making her one of the most tenured team members at the company. Her story is a shining example of growth from within – having joined the team in 2008 as a Specialist, she advanced through a variety of roles, including Sr. Specialist, Program Manager, Account Executive, and, most recently, Director of Incentives.

This progression not only reflects her strong work ethic and commitment to excellence but also her rare ability to blend operational rigor with a client-first mindset. Over the past five years, Kelly has led Brightspot's Incentives team with strategic focus and unwavering heart, earning deep respect across departments and with clients alike.

"Kelly brings a holistic understanding of our business - she's seen it from nearly every angle," said President & CEO Rudy Garza. "Her ability to translate big-picture strategy into day-to-day execution makes her the ideal person to lead our Operations team into the future."

Kelly's leadership is also recognized beyond Brightspot's walls. She is a sought-after voice in the industry, regularly speaking at Incentive Research Foundation (IRF), Incentive Marketing Association (IMA), and Blackhawk Network events, and was recently honored as the IRF's "Volunteer of the Year" - a direct reflection of the passion, integrity, and thought leadership she brings to the table.

This appointment also marks a significant moment in Brightspot's history: Kelly becomes the first female Vice President of Brightspot - an especially meaningful milestone for an organization whose team is predominantly women-led. "This is a win for more than just Operations - it's a win for Brightspot," added Garza. "Kelly's steady leadership, earned credibility, and ability to inspire others will help us continue delivering exceptional results for our clients and our team."

Brightspot Incentives & Events is an Irving, Texas–based agency that partners with mid‑market and Fortune 1000 clients to design and manage high‑impact incentive and travel reward programs, corporate meetings, and channel engagement initiatives using custom creative services, proprietary software, and award‑winning event production.

