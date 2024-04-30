BrightStar Care® Achieves Record-Breaking Franchise Growth in the First Quarter of 2024

The Leading Home Care Network Broadens its Reach by Welcoming New Franchise Partners and Expanding its Multi-Unit Ownership Agreements

GURNEE, Ill., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the first fiscal quarter of 2024 complete, BrightStar Care, the nation's leading home care and medical staffing franchise with more than 386 agencies is thrilled to announce record-breaking achievements in franchise development. In the span of three months, BrightStar Care has welcomed eight new franchisees and facilitated expansions for five existing franchisees within its network. These outstanding results are one of the many reasons entrepreneurs are drawn to this leading home care franchise. As part of this massive growth initiative, BrightStar Care has entered two new states, expanding their higher standard of care to communities in Nebraska and New Mexico.

"BrightStar Care's growth is a testament to the collective efforts of our dedicated franchisees and franchisee support teams," said Pete First, Chief Development Officer at BrightStar Care. "Each new addition to the BrightStar Care family strengthens our network and reinforces our commitment to delivering a higher standard of care to the thousands of families and individuals we serve."

Central to this growth is BrightStar Care's validation call process, which enables prospective franchise owners to connect with current franchisees to gain invaluable insights about the BrightStar Care franchise experience. The willingness of franchisees to share their expertise and experiences has been instrumental in attracting new members to this thriving network.

BrightStar Care achieved significant milestones in the first quarter, with 18 franchise agreements signed across 12 states. Demonstrating remarkable market expansion and the ability to scale, five existing franchisees strategically expanded their territories in Minnesota, Oklahoma, Michigan, Oregon, and Pennsylvania. Additionally, the eight new franchise owners who joined the BrightStar Care network will establish new agencies in Illinois, New Mexico, Ohio, Wisconsin, Washington, and three in Texas.

BrightStar Care's franchise model stands out across the industry due to its five revenue streams which offer uncapped earning potential for franchisees and its networkwide Joint Commission Accreditation, which establishes it as a trusted brand amongst consumers. With the healthcare industry projected to grow at an unprecedented rate for the next decade, BrightStar Care will continue to expand to meet demand. With its current trajectory, BrightStar Care is positioned to continue growing into new untapped territories across the nation.

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a national home care agency with more than 386 corporate-owned and franchised locations nationwide that provide medical and non-medical home health care services to clients and supplemental care staff to businesses. BrightStar Care corporate and franchise agencies across the country employ more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of each individual client. BrightStar Care offers custom medical staffing solutions to corporate entities and holds national accounts with government agencies across distinct patient populations providing healthcare staff anywhere care is needed. Female-founded by Shelly Sun, BrightStar Care is committed to providing a higher standard of care through its clinical nurse-led care model. Network-wide BrightStar Care agencies are Joint Commission accredited – the gold standard within the health care industry. BrightStar Care has also consecutively received The Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality award for more than a decade.

