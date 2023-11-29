BrightStar Care® Celebrates a Year of Franchise Expansion and Industry Accolades, Paving the Way for Success in 2024

Franchise Growth and Award Recognition Position BrightStar Care as a Leader in the Franchise Industry and Momentum into 2024

GURNEE, Ill., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrightStar Care, the nation's leading home care and medical staffing franchise with more than 380 corporate and franchise agencies, led the franchise innovation conversation throughout 2023. The year witnessed significant franchise growth, with seventeen franchise owners expanding their home care footprint. BrightStar Care also garnered prestigious accolades from top publications including Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, Franchise Dictionary Magazine, and Franchise Update Media. These accolades, coupled with BrightStar Care's franchise expansion, signify the enduring strength of the home care franchise. It remains an impressive and continually growing concept, appealing to both seasoned franchisees and enthusiastic newcomers, as well as entrepreneurs.

"This year, our franchise network underwent an accelerated growth period as several of our franchisees embarked on multi-unit ownership, and we also welcomed several new partners," said Pete First, Chief Development Officer at BrightStar Care. "The strategic growth we experienced this year is attributed to the tremendous work of our franchise owners and their drive to expand their home care capabilities into new markets. The various accolades our franchise network received are directly attributed to the invaluable commitment our dedicated franchisees have to delivering a higher standard of care to their clients."

2023 Achievements

In 2023, BrightStar Care received widespread recognition and acclaim from leading publications and industry organizations. The franchise network secured a coveted spot on the Franchise Times Top 400 annual rankings list, acknowledged as one of the top franchise brands in the country. The Franchise Times Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales.

Entrepreneur Magazine also once again featured BrightStar Care on its prestigious 2023 Franchise 500 list. Holding a consistent presence on this list for the past 13 years, BrightStar Care was honored as a Franchise 500 Hall of Fame recipient this year. Adding to its recognition by Entrepreneur, the company was named a Top Franchise for Veterans, underscoring its commitment to providing opportunities for veterans seeking their second act.

BrightStar Care's dedication to innovation and strategic use of data analytics in healthcare earned it the Most Innovative Use of Data Award from Franchise Update Media. This award recognized BrightStar Care's groundbreaking partnership with Avalere Health, involving an in-depth analysis of patient clinical outcomes and cost benefits. The analysis revealed that patients who received BrightStar services experienced significantly lower healthcare costs, reducing hospitalizations, emergency department visits, and skilled nursing facility usage across various healthcare conditions. This data stands as a monumental achievement for the entire franchise network as they continue to grow within the evolving franchise and home care industries.

In addition, BrightStar Care Founder and CEO Shelly Sun was recognized as one of Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder. This acknowledgment celebrated her pivotal role in bringing fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the franchise industry, solidifying her position as a leader in the field. These awards and accolades reflect BrightStar Care's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the franchise industry.

Expansion & Growth in 2023

BrightStar Care experienced remarkable growth from signing nearly 40 franchise deals over the past year. Additionally, the company witnessed significant expansion in its franchise footprint, as 17 franchise owners expanded their home care presence into 28 new territories across the United States. Among these franchisees, one expanded into multiple states, and four became first-time multi-unit franchise owners.

Throughout the year, BrightStar Care has unveiled groundbreaking data showcasing the brand's unmatched clinical outcomes and payer benefits. The company also conducted impactful industry studies that strengthen and benefit its entire franchise network. With these achievements, BrightStar Care is poised to continue its impressive growth trajectory.

Looking Ahead to 2024

In 2024, BrightStar Care anticipates additional franchise deals as the agency expands its renowned higher standard of care into new territories. The brand also aims to empower existing franchisees to explore multi-unit ownership opportunities, taking advantage of BrightStar Care's multiple streams of revenue including companion care, personal care, home care, national accounts, and medical staffing opportunities.

