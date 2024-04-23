BrightStar Care® Chosen by Medically Home to Expand its Network of Service Providers Delivering Innovative Hospital-at-Home Model of Care

BrightStar Care Broadens Hospital-at-Home Capabilities, Adds Primary In-Home Clinician and Transportation Services with Medically Home

GURNEE, Ill., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrightStar Care, the nation's leading home care and medical staffing agency with more than 380 corporate-owned and franchise locations has broadened its offerings to include primary in-home clinician and transport services. Building on an existing relationship with hospital at home leader, Medically Home, BrightStar Care has expanded its new services to two new markets in California and New Jersey, following a successful launch in Arizona during the fall of 2023.

BrightStar Care's new service is delivered as part of Medically Home's model for decentralized care, operated with healthcare organizations to provide advanced care at home for patients. Through Medically Home's model, patients and care teams are tethered with physicians and nurses who see the patient and direct their care throughout the hospitalization from the medical command center, monitoring their condition 24/7, and utilizing in-home service providers including BrightStar Care nurses for in-home patient care throughout the hospitalization.

"Our partnership with Medically Home signifies a pivotal step for BrightStar Care," said Andy Ray, Chief Executive Officer, BrightStar Care. "We believe the future of healthcare is in the home – Hospital at Home care has been shown to provide better patient outcomes with reduced hospital readmissions, reduced falls, and reduced acquired infections and we are pleased to play a key role in the transformation of care."

In these markets, patients admitted to home hospital are transported from the bricks and mortar facility to their homes by BrightStar Care Registered Nurses (RN) where their home hospital admission is completed. Throughout the hospitalization, RNs provide primary in-home clinical support which includes multiple in-person visits each day. RNs also provide infusions and other clinical care as well as discharge visits.

BrightStar Care has earned Joint Commission accreditation and employs a nurse-led model, making it a natural choice to partner in the delivery of hospital at home care.

"What I love most about what I do as a Brightstar Care nurse with Medically Home is providing care to patients in the comfort of their homes while still receiving the quality of care they would get in the hospital," said Kayson, BrightStar Care of Scottsdale. "What gets me excited about coming to work every day is being a part of a new and innovative way of delivering care to patients."

"Building out the infrastructure that enables more care for more patients in more geographies is key to Medically Home's mission and we are pleased to further expand our partnership with BrightStar Care," said Mark Scagliarini, Senior Vice President, Operations, Medically Home.

For more information about BrightStar Care visit www.brightstarcare.com and for more information about Medically Home visit www.medicallyhome.com.

About BrightStar Care:

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a national home care agency with more than 380 corporate-owned and franchised locations nationwide that provide medical and non-medical home health care services to clients and supplemental care staff to businesses. BrightStar Care corporate and franchise agencies across the country employ more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of each individual client. BrightStar Care offers custom medical staffing solutions to corporate entities and holds national accounts with government agencies across distinct patient populations providing healthcare staff anywhere care is needed. Led by CEO Andy Ray; BrightStar Care is committed to providing a higher standard of care through its clinical nurse-led care model. Network-wide BrightStar Care agencies are Joint Commission accredited – the gold standard within the health care industry. BrightStar Care has also consecutively received The Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality award for more than a decade.

About Medically Home (May 2023)

Medically Home operates a decentralized care model for patients with serious or complex illnesses in partnership with health systems, physician groups, and payers to safely provide emergency and hospital-level care for their patients at home. Medically Home provides all that is needed including the clinical protocols, reimbursement model, platform technology, and fulfillment of the clinical services required for partners to deliver care in the home. For more information visit www.medicallyhome.com.

Stephanie Jerome, BrightStar Care, 1 6267336397, [email protected]

