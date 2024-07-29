BrightStar Care® Exceeds Mid-Year Goals with Unprecedented Franchise Growth

The Leading Home Care Franchise is on Track to Reach 400 Home Care Agencies in the Next 60 Days

GURNEE, Ill., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Only halfway through 2024, BrightStar Care, the nation's leading home care and medical staffing franchise with more than 396 agencies, continues to see unprecedented growth across its network. Since the start of the year, the brand has welcomed 15 new franchisees, signed 24 new franchise agreements, reached over 400 committed franchises, and opened 16 new locations.

"Expanding our footprint has been a focal point this year and we are thrilled to announce that we now have over 400 committed franchises," said Pete First Chief Development Officer at BrightStar Care. "The remarkable growth witnessed in the first half of this year is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our franchisees and support teams. Each new addition to our franchise network enhances our capabilities and further establishes us as a leading home care provider known for providing a higher standard of care to our clients."

This growth has reached 14 states including Minnesota (3), Oklahoma (2), Texas (3), California (2), Wisconsin, Michigan, Washington, New Mexico, Georgia, New Jersey, Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio, further establishing BrightStar Care as a leading home care agency across the US. BrightStar Care's geographic growth not only broadens the brand's reach across markets but also allows more communities to benefit from BrightStar Care's higher standard of care services and employment opportunities. With each franchise opening comes a multitude of opportunities for employment across office jobs, nursing, and nonmedical caregiving. These opportunities are a great way to learn more about healthcare and the franchise business. Many franchisees begin in these roles before going on to franchise ownership themselves.

BrightStar Care has also seen substantial growth through existing franchise owners, with 8 expansions either by claiming new territories or existing franchise acquisitions. This growth underscores the confidence and satisfaction that current franchisees have in the BrightStar Care brand and business model.

The momentum gained in the first half of 2024 positions BrightStar Care for continued success throughout the year. The company's goal is to further accelerate growth with 16 additional openings by the end of the year, further solidifying its leadership in the home care industry.

For more information on franchising with BrightStar Care please visit http://www.brightstarfranchising.com.

About BrightStar Care

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a national home care agency with more than 396 corporate-owned and franchised locations nationwide that provide medical and non-medical home health care services to clients and supplemental care staff to businesses. BrightStar Care corporate and franchise agencies across the country employ more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of each individual client. BrightStar Care offers custom medical staffing solutions to corporate entities and holds national accounts with government agencies across distinct patient populations providing healthcare staff anywhere care is needed. Female-founded by Shelly Sun, BrightStar Care is committed to providing a higher standard of care through its clinical nurse-led care model. As a member of Moving Health Home, BrightStar Care also actively advocates to change federal and state policies that prevent the home from being an accredited clinical care site. Network-wide BrightStar Care agencies are Joint Commission accredited – the gold standard within the health care industry. BrightStar Care has also consecutively received The Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality award for more than a decade.

