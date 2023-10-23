BrightStar Care® Honored Nurses and Caregivers For Providing Unparalleled Care and its Franchisees for Their Achievements in 2023

Leading Home Care Provider Recognizes National Nurse, Caregiver and Franchisee of the Year Winners at its Annual Conference

GURNEE, Ill., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrightStar Care the nationwide home care and medical staffing agency with more than 380 company-owned and franchised locations nationwide celebrated milestones and commemorated achievements at its 2023 Annual Conference held in Atlanta, GA from October 3-5. Most notably during the annual company-wide conference, BrightStar Care announced the national winners of its 2023 Best and Brightest Nurse of the Year and Caregiver of the Year awards as well as Franchisee of the Year.

BrightStar Care honored Jaimie Welch of BrightStar Care of Gastonia as the 2023 National Nurse of the Year and Sarah Masciangelo of BrightStar Care of Honolulu as the National Caregiver of the Year. BrightStar Care's nurses and caregivers are the heart and soul of the company, and it is extremely important to the organization to dedicate time each year to honor and celebrate them. In August 2023, BrightStar Care recognized four nurses and four caregivers as regional Nurses and Caregivers of the Year. All regional winners received a $5,000 reward for their hard work and dedication, as national winners Welch and Masciangelo were granted an additional $5,000 scholarship at the conference.

In addition, BrightStar Care honored franchise owner, Dan Price as Franchisee of the Year. Notably, Price was also the 2021 Franchisee of the Year recipient. Price has been the proud Owner and President of BrightStar Care of Leesburg, Virginia, since 2016. 2023 was a year of growth for Price, as he has nearly completed an expansion and acquisition strategy to reach 16 new locations across Maryland, D.C., and West Virginia. Price's commitment to expanding his home care footprint into new markets and continuing to provide a higher standard of home care to new communities was the driving force behind this recognition.

"BrightStar Care would not be where it is today without the outstanding work and dedication of our best and brightest, this includes our incredible nurses, caregivers, and franchisees," said Shelly Sun, CEO and Founder of BrightStar Care. "These awards highlight the interconnectedness between our nurses, caregivers, and franchise owners as they work together to deliver quality care to thousands of moms, dads, grandmas, and grandpas. Each winner has made a tremendous impact on our entire network and is more than deserving of the recognition they received."

The nurses and caregivers who were recognized were nominated by BrightStar Care clients, family members of clients, and/or BrightStar Care employees. The Franchisee of the Year recipient was nominated and selected by BrightStar Care's Franchise Support Center team. When selecting the Franchisee of the Year, the Franchise Support team examines significant milestones reached by owners across its network, their impact on the industry and communities, committee participation, growth metrics, and their financial achievements over the past year.

For more information on BrightStar Care please visit http://www.brightstarcare.com and for more information on franchising opportunities with BrightStar Care visit http://www.brightstarfranchising.com.

About BrightStar Care:

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a national home care agency with more than 380 corporate-owned and franchised locations nationwide that provide medical and non-medical home health care services to clients and supplemental care staff to businesses. BrightStar Care corporate and franchise agencies across the country employ more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of each individual client. BrightStar Care offers custom medical staffing solutions to corporate entities and holds national accounts with government agencies across distinct patient populations providing healthcare staff anywhere care is needed. Female founded and led by CEO Shelly Sun; BrightStar Care is committed to providing a higher standard of care through its clinical nurse-led care model. As a member of Moving Health Home, BrightStar Care also actively advocates to change federal and state policies that prevent the home from being an accredited clinical care site. Network-wide BrightStar Care agencies are Joint Commission accredited – the gold standard within the health care industry. BrightStar Care has also been the only national home care franchise to consecutively receive The Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality award for more than a decade.

Media Contact

Stephanie Jerome, BrightStar Care, 1 6267336397, [email protected]

SOURCE BrightStar Care