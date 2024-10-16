BrightStar Care Honors Exceptional Nurses and Caregivers for Providing Unparalleled Care

Leading Home Care Provider Recognizes National Nurse and Caregiver of the Year Winners at its Annual Conference

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrightStar Care, the nationwide home care and medical staffing agency with more than 400 locations nationwide, celebrated another successful year at their 2024 Annual Conference, held in San Diego from October 8-10. Most notably during the company-wide conference, BrightStar Care announced the national winners of its annual Best & Brightest Nurse of the Year and Caregiver of the Year awards.

Earlier this year, four exceptional nurses and four dedicated caregivers were honored with the prestigious regional Nurse and Caregiver of the Year awards, each receiving a $5,000 prize in recognition of their outstanding service and commitment to client care. These remarkable professionals were nominated by clients, family members, and fellow BrightStar Care employees who witnessed their extraordinary efforts in going above and beyond to ensure the well-being of those in their care.

From this distinguished group of regional winners, Maddison Lopez Morrison of BrightStar Care of Northern Charlotte / Huntersville was celebrated as the National Caregiver of the Year, while Jill Tedesco of BrightStar Care of Stroudsburg was named National Nurse of the Year. In addition to their regional awards, both national honorees were presented with an additional $5,000 scholarship at the BrightStar Care conference, further acknowledging their dedication and excellence in the field of caregiving.

"There are so many amazingly bright people among us who make BrightStar Care the most trusted home care brand that clients can rely on to provide a higher standard of care for their loved ones," said Andy Ray, CEO of BrightStar Care. "These awards showcase not only the amazing care that our talented nurse and caregiving staff provide on a daily basis but also how our whole network works together and strives for excellence. Both of our winners this year have made a tremendous impact on the lives of their clients, the clients' families, and our network as a whole. They are both so deserving of this recognition and it is my honor to present it to them."

Maddison was originally nominated by one of her clients, in recognition of her exceptional service and dedication. Serving as her client's eyes for the past two years due to her client's severe visual impairment, Maddison has become an indispensable part of her client's life. Her intuitive understanding of her client's needs, often anticipating them before they are voiced, and her uplifting presence have profoundly enriched her client's life. Without Maddison's compassionate care, her client would likely require facility-based living. Instead, Maddison's support enables her client to enjoy the independence and comfort of living in her own home. The bond they have formed is beautiful and heartwarming, with Maddison consistently bringing joy and security to her client's life.

For the past two years, Jill has earned regional recognition from her clients, a testament to the lasting and positive impact she continues to make in their lives. Her unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care sets a high standard in her field. This year, Jill was nominated by a client she has been working with for three years, a journey that speaks volumes about her transformative role as a nurse. When Jill first entered her client's life, her client was battling depression and felt overwhelmed by a recent medical diagnosis. Jill's holistic approach, which nurtures both the mind and body, not only helped lift her client's spirits but also restored a sense of hope. In addition to facilitating regular medical transfusions, Jill's compassionate care played a key role in her client's physical recovery. Under Jill's guidance, her client has overcome depression, improved mobility and breathing, and returned to a full and active life—including driving and resuming her beloved work as a teacher. Jill's impact has been nothing short of life-changing, exemplifying her dedication to enhancing her client's quality of life.

Delivering exceptional care depends on the ability to attract and retain the industry's most talented professionals. To honor this commitment, BrightStar Care conducts this annual campaign recognizing the extraordinary efforts of nurses and caregivers within its network of over 20,000 individuals. The program provides an opportunity for care workers to receive valuable recognition and appreciation from their clients and peers, highlighting their indispensable role in elevating the standard of care.

Find out more about the 2024 Best and Brightest Winners and their stories on BrightStar Care's YouTube and for more information about BrightStar Care please visit http://www.brightstarcare.com.

About BrightStar Care:

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a national home care agency with more than 400 corporate-owned and franchised locations nationwide that provide medical and non-medical home health care services to clients and supplemental care staff to businesses. BrightStar Care corporate and franchise agencies across the country employ more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of each individual client. BrightStar Care offers custom medical staffing solutions to corporate entities and holds national accounts with government agencies across distinct patient populations providing healthcare staff anywhere care is needed. Female-founded by Shelly Sun, BrightStar Care is committed to providing a higher standard of care through its clinical nurse-led care model. Network-wide BrightStar Care agencies are Joint Commission accredited – the gold standard within the health care industry. BrightStar Care has also consecutively received The Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality award for more than a decade.

