BrightStar Care Ranked Among The Highly Competitive Inc 5000 List

Leading Home Care Agency is Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

GURNEE, Ill., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed that BrightStar Care, the nation's leading home care and medical staffing agency with more than 391 corporate-owned and franchise locations, ranks No. 4308 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized on this year's Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America," said BrightStar Care CEO, Andy Ray. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our whole network including franchisees, caregivers, nurses, corporate team, the clients who trust us with their loved ones, and the innovative spirit that drives our company forward. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to delivering a higher standard of care, pushing the boundaries of what's possible, and making a positive impact in our industry and communities."

As we progress through 2024, BrightStar Care has welcomed 15 new franchisees, signed 24 new franchise agreements, surpassed 400 committed franchises, and opened 16 new locations, including the entry into a new state, Nebraska. Each new franchise brings a variety of job openings across office roles, nursing, and nonmedical caregiving, providing valuable entry points for those interested in healthcare and the franchise business. BrightStar Care has also experienced significant growth through its existing franchise owners, with eight expansions achieved by acquiring new territories or existing franchises. This growth reflects the strong confidence and satisfaction current franchisees have in the BrightStar Care brand and its business model. The momentum built in the first half of 2024 positions BrightStar Care for ongoing success, with a target of 16 additional openings by the year's end, further solidifying its leadership in the home care industry.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For more information about BrightStar Care visit www.brightstarcare.com and for more information about the Inc. 5000 awards and conference visit http://conference.inc.com/.

About BrightStar Care:

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a national home care agency with more than 380 corporate-owned and franchised locations nationwide that provide medical and non-medical home health care services to clients and supplemental care staff to businesses. BrightStar Care corporate and franchise agencies across the country employ more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of each individual client. BrightStar Care offers custom medical staffing solutions to corporate entities and holds national accounts with government agencies across distinct patient populations providing healthcare staff anywhere care is needed. Female-founded by Shelly Sun, BrightStar Care is committed to providing a higher standard of care through its clinical nurse-led care model. As a member of Moving Health Home, BrightStar Care also actively advocates to change federal and state policies that prevent the home from being an accredited clinical care site. Network-wide BrightStar Care agencies are Joint Commission accredited – the gold standard within the health care industry. BrightStar Care has also consecutively received The Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality award for more than a decade.

Media Contact

Jodie Fredericks, BrightStar Care, 1 2094019604, [email protected], https://www.brightstarcare.com/

SOURCE BrightStar Care