BrightStar Care Ranked Among the Top Franchises in Annual Franchise Times 400

The Leading Home Care Franchise Jumps 10 Spots on the Prestigious Annual List

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrightStar Care, the nation's leading home care and medical staffing franchise with more than 400 corporate and independently owned and operated agencies, was recognized as one of the top 400 franchise brands in the county on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 annual rankings. Moving up seven spots from 2023, BrightStar Care ranks on the 2024 list at #110.

This year, BrightStar Care has sustained its impressive growth trajectory, surpassing 400 locations nationwide. Both new and existing franchises are actively expanding to address the rising demand for senior and home care services, driven by the aging baby boomer population entering retirement. With a strong foundation and forward-thinking strategies, BrightStar Care is poised to maintain its leadership in the home care industry and continue meeting the escalating needs of a rapidly aging population.

"We are thrilled to see our ranking climb to 110 on the Franchise Times 400 list, up from 117 last year—a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and the dedication of our franchisees," said Pete First, Chief Development Officer at BrightStar Care. "Our mission to deliver a higher standard of care remains our guiding principle, and we are deeply appreciative of the support from our long-standing franchisees as well as those newly joining our team. Together, we look forward to expanding into new markets and making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve."

The Franchise Times Top 400 is a prestigious annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems, measured by global systemwide sales. This comprehensive list is the product of an extensive five-month research and reporting process, delivering the most credible and objective evaluation in the industry.

ABOUT THE FRANCHISE TIMES TOP 400:

The Franchise Times Top 400 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 400 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available at www.franchisetimes.com/top-400-2024.

ABOUT BRIGHTSTAR CARE:

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a national home care agency with more than 400 corporate-owned and franchised locations nationwide that provide medical and non-medical home health care services to clients and supplemental care staff to businesses. BrightStar Care corporate and franchise agencies across the country employ more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of each individual client. BrightStar Care offers custom medical staffing solutions to corporate entities and holds national accounts with government agencies across distinct patient populations providing healthcare staff anywhere care is needed. Female-founded by Shelly Sun, BrightStar Care is committed to providing a higher standard of care through its clinical nurse-led care model. Network-wide BrightStar Care agencies are Joint Commission accredited – the gold standard within the health care industry. BrightStar Care has also consecutively received The Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality award for more than a decade.

Media Contact

Jodie Fredericks, BrightStar Care, 1 2094019604, [email protected], https://www.brightstarcare.com/

SOURCE BrightStar Care