BrightStar Care Ranked Among The Top Franchises In Entrepreneur Magazine's Highly Competitive Franchise 500® List

For the 14th Consecutive Year, BrightStar Care Secures a Place on the Prestigious Franchise 500® List

GURNEE, Illinois, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrightStar Care, the nation's leading home care and medical staffing franchise with more than 380 locations nationwide, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 45 years, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2024 Franchise 500® ranks BrightStar Care as 279 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"At BrightStar Care, we not only pride our network for consistently delivering a higher standard of nurse-led care to clients but also for being a franchise business of choice for our franchisees and entrepreneurs seeking new business opportunities," said Pete First, Chief Development Officer of BrightStar Care. "We are honored to have achieved a steady year-over-year presence on the Franchise 500 list for fourteen consecutive years, demonstrating the dedication and profound ambition of our franchise network."

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.

Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. BrightStar Care's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity. In 2024 BrightStar Care experienced remarkable growth from signing nearly 40 franchise deals and saw significant growth with existing franchisees with 17 franchise owners expanding their home care presence with the brand into 28 new territories across the United States.

To view BrightStar Care in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 or pick up a copy of the January/February 2024 issue of Entrepreneur on newsstands now.

About BrightStar Care:

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a national home care agency with more than 380 locations nationwide that provides non-medical and medical home health care services to clients and supplemental care staff to businesses. BrightStar Care corporate and franchise agencies across the country employ more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of each individual client. BrightStar Care offers custom medical staffing solutions to corporate entities and holds national accounts with government agencies across distinct patient populations providing healthcare staff anywhere care is needed. Female-founded and led by CEO Shelly Sun; BrightStar Care is committed to providing a higher standard of care through its clinical nurse-led care model. As a member of Moving Health Home, BrightStar Care also actively advocates to change federal and state policies that prevent the home from being an accredited clinical care site. Network-wide BrightStar Care agencies are Joint Commission accredited – the gold standard within the health care industry. BrightStar Care has also consecutively received The Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality award for more than a decade.

