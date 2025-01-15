BrightStar Care Ranked Among the Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's Highly Competitive Franchise 500® List

BrightStar Care Celebrates 15 Consecutive Years on the Annual Franchise Ranking, Climbing Nearly 100 Spots This Year

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrightStar Care, the nation's leading home care and medical staffing franchise with more than 400 locations across the country, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 46 years, achieving placement on the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. On the 2025 Franchise 500®, BrightStar Care jumped nearly 100 positions from the previous year and now ranks as #189 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"At BrightStar Care we are committed to providing a higher standard of care to our clients, and being able to uphold that standard comes from our ability to rely on our amazing locally owned franchise agencies, their nurses and caregivers," said Pete First, Chief Development Officer at BrightStar Care. "It is an honor to once again be included in the annual Franchise 500 list and see a nearly 100 position jump from our 2023 position. Last year we were committed to growing our franchise footprint and achieved the incredible 400 location milestone, so it is wonderful to see that hard work being recognized."

"The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 46-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. BrightStar Care's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity. In 2024 BrightStar Care experienced massive growth, reaching the 400 location milestone. The leading home care brand closed out the year welcoming 26 new franchisees, 46 signed new franchise commitments, having opened new locations across 16 states, and saw 21 existing franchisees expanding into new territories.

To view BrightStar Care in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 14th.

About BrightStar Care:

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a national home care agency with more than 400 corporate-owned and franchised locations nationwide that provide medical and non-medical home health care services to clients and supplemental care staff to businesses. BrightStar Care corporate and franchise agencies across the country employ more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of each individual client. BrightStar Care offers custom medical staffing solutions to corporate entities and holds national accounts with government agencies across distinct patient populations providing healthcare staff anywhere care is needed. Female-founded by Shelly Sun Berkowitz, BrightStar Care is committed to providing a higher standard of care through its clinical nurse-led care model. Network-wide BrightStar Care agencies are Joint Commission accredited – the gold standard within the health care industry. BrightStar Care has also consecutively received The Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality award for more than a decade.

Media Contact

Jodie Fredericks, BrightStar Care, 1 2094019604, [email protected], https://www.brightstarfranchising.com/

SOURCE BrightStar Care