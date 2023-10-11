BrightStar Care Ranked Among the Top Franchises in Franchise Times 400

The Leading Home Care Franchise, BrightStar Care Ranks 117 on Franchise Times' Prestigious Annual List

GURNEE, Ill., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrightStar Care, the nation's leading home care and medical staffing franchise with more than 380 corporate and independently owned and operated agencies, was recognized as one of the top 400 franchise brands in the county on the Franchise Times Top 400 annual rankings list for 2023.

The Franchise Times Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available, said Franchise Times Editor-in-Chief Laura Michaels. The collection of systemwide sales data also provides useful insight into the franchise industry's performance as the shakeout continues following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are truly honored to once again secure our position on this prestigious annual list of the nation's top franchises, alongside numerous other esteemed franchise brands," said Pete First, Chief Development Officer of BrightStar Care. "Our commitment to delivering the higher standard of care to our clients continues, with invaluable support from both our dedicated existing franchisees and enthusiastic newcomers, who collectively contribute to our continued expansion into new markets and territories."

This year BrightStar Care has seen incredible growth with franchisees expanding the brand footprint into new territories across the United States. Over the last year, BrightStar Care has released groundbreaking data demonstrating the brand's unmatched clinical outcomes and payer benefits as well as impactful industry studies that benefit and strengthen its entire franchise network. With these achievements, BrightStar Care is well-positioned to continue its accelerated growth trajectory and affirm its spot as a leader in the franchise and home care industries.

ABOUT THE FRANCHISE TIMES TOP 400:

The Franchise Times Top 400 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 400 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available at www.franchisetimes.com/top-400-2023.

ABOUT BRIGHTSTAR CARE:

BrightStar Care is a national home care and medical staffing franchise headquartered in the Chicagoland area with more than 380 franchised and company-owned locations nationwide that provide medical and non-medical services to clients in their homes, as well as supplemental care staff to corporate clients. BrightStar Care operates under multiple separate revenue streams allowing franchisees uncapped earning potential. Over the last 20 years, Founder and CEO Shelly Sun has built BrightStar Care from a local business into a nationally recognized brand that generates more than $639 million system-wide using a franchise model built for infinite growth. In addition, BrightStar Care is the only national home care franchise to receive The Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality award consecutively for more than a decade. Other prestigious BrightStar Care accolades include making the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for 13 consecutive years, and continuously ranking on Franchise Business Review's Top Franchise list and Franchise Times Top 400 list. For more information on BrightStar Care please visit http://www.brightstarfranchising.com.

Media Contact

Jodie Fredericks, Konnect Agency, 1 2094019604, BrightStar@konnectagency.com

SOURCE Konnect Agency