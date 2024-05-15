BrightStar Care® Receives 2024 Enterprise Champion for Quality Award for 12th Consecutive Year

Acclaimed for Providing a Higher Standard of Care, the Nation's Leading Home Care Franchise Receives Prestigious Honor from The Joint Commission

GURNEE, Ill., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrightStar Care, the leading national home care and medical staffing agency with more than 380 corporate-owned and franchised locations known for providing a higher standard of home care, was awarded the 2024 Enterprise Champion for Quality Award by The Joint Commission. This honor marks BrightStar Care's 12th consecutive year of recognition with this prestigious award, reinforcing the brand's commitment to the highest standards of safety and quality care in the home care Industry.

Award-Winning Superior Home Care

BrightStar Care stands out as the sole home care and franchise organization to earn the Enterprise Champion for Quality Award for 12 consecutive years. Notably, it is also the only brand to have received this prestigious title since the award's inception in 2013. To date, 95% of BrightStar Care's corporate and franchise-owned agencies are accredited by The Joint Commission, the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare.

Receiving the Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission means that healthcare organizations have completed a comprehensive on-site review and meet the standards and requirements established by The Joint Commission. To achieve and retain accreditation, organizations must incorporate and consistently maintain Joint Commission standards and requirements into their policies, procedures, processes, and training materials. Joint Commission accreditation helps organizations improve safety and quality by identifying known or unknown risks through a meaningful assessment.

"Our paramount focus across the BrightStar Care network is to uphold a superior standard of care for our clients to ensure successful clinical outcomes for seniors, families, and individuals in need of home care," said Andy Ray, CEO of BrightStar Care. "We are honored that The Joint Commission continues to acknowledge our endeavors, recognizing us once again with the esteemed Enterprise Champion for Quality Award. As we broaden our service offerings across hospital-at-home, Medicare Advantage, and diverse care models and expand our clientele to encompass the entirety of the eligible home care market, our dedication remains steadfast in delivering a comprehensive continuum of care. This accolade reaffirms our commitment to collaborating with our franchisees to ensure our clients receive unparalleled, top-tier nurse-led care."

"Congratulations to BrightStar Care for receiving The Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality Award for the 12th consecutive year," says Kathy Jo Valencia RN, MSN, field director, Home Care Accreditation Program, The Joint Commission. "This award recognizes BrightStar Care's commitment to work closely with its franchisees to help improve patient safety and quality of care in the home care setting through Joint Commission accreditation. As home care services continue to expand across the nation, it is critical that individuals and their families receive safe and quality care in this setting. BrightStar Care is using The Joint Commission's quality framework to help assess and improve outcomes."

Network Quality Assurance

Joint Commission accreditation is a known quality indicator within the healthcare industry. It is the same organization that accredits and certifies more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. BrightStar Care's accreditation by The Joint Commission enables the organization to support its clients in maintaining safe and independent living at home to help enhance their quality of life. Additionally, it aids in mitigating hospital readmissions, reducing visits to the emergency room, preventing falls and infections, and minimizing healthcare expenses and medical costs for clients.

Franchisors benefit from a credible third-party assessment that aids in brand supervision and management, ensuring that their tools and resources align with industry-leading standards. Simultaneously, franchisees derive value from the opportunity to effectively set themselves apart in a competitive market. The establishment of the Enterprise Champion for Quality Award by The Joint Commission was specifically tailored with franchisors in mind, offering them tangible evidence of their dedication to safety and excellence within their franchise operations. Backed by third-party validators, BrightStar Care's proven clinical outcomes are driven by nurse-led care comprised of companion, personal, pediatric, and memory care, medication assistance, skilled nursing, and more to improve each client's health and quality of life.

For more information on BrightStar Care, please visit http://www.brightstarcare.com, and for more information about franchising opportunities with BrightStar Care visit https://www.brightstarfranchising.com/. For more information about The Joint Commission, please visit http://www.jointcommission.org.

About BrightStar Care:

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a national home care agency with more than 380 corporate-owned and franchised locations nationwide that provide medical and non-medical home health care services to clients and supplemental care staff to businesses. BrightStar Care corporate and franchise agencies across the country employ more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of each client. BrightStar Care offers custom medical staffing solutions to corporate entities and holds national accounts with government agencies across distinct patient populations providing healthcare staff anywhere care is needed. Female-founded by Shelly Sun, BrightStar Care is committed to providing a higher standard of care through its clinical nurse-led care model. As a member of Moving Health Home, BrightStar Care also actively advocates to change federal and state policies that prevent the home from being an accredited clinical care site. Network-wide BrightStar Care agencies are Joint Commission accredited – the gold standard within the health care industry. BrightStar Care has also consecutively received The Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality award for more than a decade.

