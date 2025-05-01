BrightStar Care® Receives 2025 Enterprise Champion for Quality Award for 13th Consecutive Year

The Nation's Leading Home Care Franchise Once Again Receives Prestigious Honor from The Joint Commission

GURNEE, Ill., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrightStar Care, the leading national home care and medical staffing agency with more than 400 corporate-owned and franchised locations known for providing a higher standard of home care, was awarded the 2025 Enterprise Champion for Quality Award by The Joint Commission. Awarded for the 13th consecutive year, the honor reinforces the brand's commitment to the highest standards of safety and quality in home care.

Award-Winning Superior Home Care

BrightStar Care distinguishes itself as the only home care and franchise organization to receive the Enterprise Champion for Quality Award for 13 straight years. Remarkably, it remains the exclusive recipient of this esteemed recognition since the award was first introduced in 2013. To date, 95% of BrightStar Care's corporate and franchise-owned locations hold accreditation from The Joint Commission, the nation's leading and longest-standing authority on healthcare quality and standards.

Receiving the Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission means that healthcare organizations have completed a comprehensive on-site review and meet the standards and requirements established by The Joint Commission. To achieve and retain accreditation, organizations must incorporate and consistently maintain Joint Commission standards and requirements into their policies, procedures, processes, and training materials. Joint Commission accreditation helps organizations improve safety and quality by identifying known or unknown risks through a meaningful assessment.

"At BrightStar Care, our unwavering commitment is to deliver exceptional, nurse-led care that drives meaningful clinical outcomes for the seniors, families, and individuals who entrust us with their well-being," said Andy Ray, CEO of BrightStar Care. "We are honored to once again be recognized by The Joint Commission with the prestigious Enterprise Champion for Quality Award—a testament to the dedication of our entire network. As we continue to expand into emerging care models like hospital-at-home and Medicare Advantage, our focus remains on elevating the standard of home care nationwide. This recognition underscores the strength of our franchise partnerships and our shared mission to ensure every client receives the highest level of personalized, quality care."

"Congratulations to BrightStar Care for receiving The Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality Award," said Kathy Valencia RN, MSN, Field Director, Home Care Accreditation Program, The Joint Commission. "Winning this for the 13th consecutive year recognizes BrightStar Care's commitment to working closely with its franchisees to help improve patient safety and quality of care in the home care setting through Joint Commission accreditation."

Network Quality Assurance

Joint Commission accreditation is a known quality indicator within the healthcare industry. It is the same organization that accredits and certifies more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. BrightStar Care's accreditation by The Joint Commission enables the organization to support its clients in maintaining safe and independent living at home to help enhance their quality of life. Additionally, it aids in mitigating hospital readmissions, reducing visits to the emergency room, preventing falls and infections, and minimizing healthcare expenses and medical costs for clients.

Franchisors gain a valuable advantage through an objective third-party evaluation that supports brand oversight and ensures their systems and resources meet top-tier industry benchmarks. At the same time, franchisees benefit by gaining a distinct competitive edge in the marketplace. The Joint Commission created the Enterprise Champion for Quality Award specifically with franchisors in mind, providing clear proof of their commitment to safety and high-quality care throughout their franchise networks. Supported by third-party validation, BrightStar Care's strong clinical outcomes are a result of its nurse-led approach, offering services ranging from companion and personal care to pediatric and memory care, medication support, skilled nursing, and more—all designed to enhance the health and well-being of every client.

About BrightStar Care:

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a leading franchisor of home care services with more than 400 franchised locations nationwide that provide skilled and unskilled home care to clients and custom medical staffing solutions to corporate entities. BrightStar Care franchise agencies across the country employ more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of each individual client. BrightStar Care franchisees are committed to providing a higher standard of care through their clinical nurse-led care model. Network-wide BrightStar Care agencies are Joint Commission accredited, which is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. BrightStar Care has also consecutively received The Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality award for more than a decade. For further information about BrightStar Care, please visit www.brightstarcare.com.

