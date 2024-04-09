BrightStar Care® Receives Prestigious ASPECT Award from Aging Media

BrightStar Care's Best & Brightest is an Award-Winning Campaign, Recognized for Best Multimedia Campaign

GURNEE, Ill., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrightStar Care, the nation's leading home care and medical staffing agency with more than 380 corporate-owned and franchise locations announced today that it has been recognized as an ASPECT Award winner by Aging Media. The award, presented in the Home Health and Home Care category, celebrates BrightStar Care's outstanding achievements in its 2022 Best & Brightest Nurse and Caregiver of the Year campaign, earning the top spot for Best Multimedia Campaign.

The ASPECT Awards, hosted by Aging Media honors excellence and innovation in the senior care industry, recognizing organizations that demonstrate exceptional performance and commitment to advancing care for aging populations. Each year Aging Media selects brands across five sectors of the industry, including achievements in behavioral health, home health, hospice care, senior housing/living, and skilled nursing care.

"The Best & Brightest program is deeply cherished within our network, making it exceptionally gratifying to see it become an award-winning campaign," said Andrew Ray, Chief Executive Officer of BrightStar Care. "This award is truly a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our nurses and caregivers who are on the front lines of providing a higher standard of care and embody the spirit of BrightStar Care. The achievement is also attributed to the unparalleled support the Best & Brightest campaign receives from our franchisees, BSO team, and corporate staff, ensuring its success year after year."

BrightStar Care's 2022 Best & Brightest Nurse and Caregiver of the Year campaign honored four outstanding nurses and four caregivers as regional award recipients. Nurses and caregivers were individually celebrated during surprise reveals at their local agencies. Then in the fall of 2022, during the BrightStar Care Annual Conference, all eight regional honorees were awarded as national winners to celebrate the 20th anniversary.

Aging Media selected BrightStar Care's 2022 Best & Brightest campaign for its innovative approach to multimedia storytelling, showcasing the personal stories and experiences of its caregivers and nurses. Through a combination of video, social media promotion, and earned media coverage, the campaign effectively highlighted the extraordinary contributions of BrightStar Care's nurses and caregivers and the impact they have on the lives of their clients, the families they service, their colleagues, and communities.

For more information about BrightStar Care visit www.brightstarcare.com and for more information about BrightStar Care's 2022 Best & Brightest campaign, visit https://www.brightstarcare.com/about-brightstar-care/resources/nationalwinner2022/.

About BrightStar Care:

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a national home care agency with more than 380 corporate-owned and franchised locations nationwide that provide medical and non-medical home health care services to clients and supplemental care staff to businesses. BrightStar Care corporate and franchise agencies across the country employ more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of each individual client. BrightStar Care offers custom medical staffing solutions to corporate entities and holds national accounts with government agencies across distinct patient populations providing healthcare staff anywhere care is needed. Female-founded by Shelly Sun, BrightStar Care is committed to providing a higher standard of care through its clinical nurse-led care model. As a member of Moving Health Home, BrightStar Care also actively advocates to change federal and state policies that prevent the home from being an accredited clinical care site. Network-wide BrightStar Care agencies are Joint Commission accredited – the gold standard within the health care industry. BrightStar Care has also consecutively received The Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality award for more than a decade.

