BrightStar Care® Receives Prestigious Fast 50 Award from Crain's Chicago Business

GURNEE, Ill., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrightStar Care, the nation's leading home care and medical staffing agency with more than 391 corporate-owned and franchise locations announced today that it has been recognized as a Fast 50 award winner by Crain's Chicago Business. This award celebrates BrightStar Care's outstanding achievements in business naming the brand one of Chicago's Fastest Growing Companies for 2024.

The Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 Awards is a list of the Chicago area's fastest-growing companies, ranked by revenue growth over five years. Crain's has been recognizing top-performing companies for nearly 17 years, and the list stands as a testament to the strength of Chicago's small and midsize businesses. BrightStar Care has had a phenomenal 2024, with growth across its entire network. On the franchise side, the brand experienced a record-breaking first quarter welcoming eight new franchise owners and facilitated expansions for five existing franchisees within its network. BrightStar Care continues to grow its BrightStar Owned program and has established new healthcare partnerships with leading brands such as Medically Home, BioFourmis, and Paragon Health to expand access to home care and its service offerings.

"As a Chicago-based and founded brand, that not only delivers a higher standard of care to the greater Chicagoland area but nationwide, we are thrilled to be honored as a Fast 50 brand by Crain's Chicago Business," said Andrew Ray, Chief Executive Officer of BrightStar Care. "This award is truly a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our entire BrightStar Care network. The achievement of this accolade is also attributed to the strength of our network to continue reaching new heights in home care."

The 2024 edition of Crain's Fast 50 displays a powerhouse of growth across the region. The Chicago-area companies in this ranking logged a staggering 793% median increase in five-year revenue, up from 593% in last year's edition. The average revenue increase was 5,752%, driven by the enormous growers topping the list.

