BrightStar Care® Receives Prestigious Franchise Award Rankings from Entrepreneur Magazine

GURNEE, Ill. , May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrightStar Care, the nation's leading home care and medical staffing franchise celebrated a successful first two quarters of 2024 with accolades from Entrepreneur Magazine, earning top rankings in the publication's most coveted yearly franchise listings. These achievements further position BrightStar Care as a top franchise across several industries.

At the top of the year, BrightStar Care ranked on Entrepreneur's prestigious annual Franchise 500® list, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Having continuously ranked on the competitive list for 14 consecutive years, BrightStar Care was included in Entrepreneur's Hall of Fame: 10+ Club for franchise brands that have ranked on the annual list for 10-24 consecutive years. This selective group highlights franchises that consistently receive top ratings from the public and have an ongoing track record of high-performance rates across their franchise portfolios.

In addition, BrightStar Care was named one of the Top Women-Founded Franchises by Entrepreneur. Founded by Shelly Sun in 2002, BrightStar Care has passionately positioned itself as a brand that provides equal opportunities for those venturing into franchise entrepreneurship. Shelly has established herself as a mentor for franchisees within the BrightStar Care network and the franchise industry as a whole.

As a brand that offers both medical and non-medical services, BrightStar Care has multiple service lines including companion care, personal care, home care, national accounts, and medical staffing. As the senior population continues to rise with baby boomers aging into the 65+ group, BrightStar Care has expanded its market presence to meet the increase in demand. This year they have already signed 18 franchise agreements within the first quarter. Due to these accomplishments in the senior care category, BrightStar Care earned a spot on the Entrepreneur Top Senior Care Franchise list.

"As a brand that delivers a higher standard of quality care, we are honored to be included on a multitude of top rankings from an esteemed publication like Entrepreneur," said Pete First, Chief Development Officer at BrightStar Care. "These accolades are a true testament to our outstanding franchisees and their unwavering commitment to their clients and upholding BrightStar Care's brand standards and superior clinical outcomes."

As BrightStar Care is steadfast in expanding its franchise footprint, the brand continues to search for franchisees that uphold the brand standards that have become customary for the network. With the goal to reach more than 400 locations by the end of 2024 and more than 600 locations over the next five years, BrightStar Care has established itself as a trusted, in-demand home care brand.

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a national home care agency with more than 391 corporate-owned and franchised locations nationwide that provide medical and non-medical home health care services to clients and supplemental care staff to businesses. BrightStar Care corporate and franchise agencies across the country employ more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of each individual client. BrightStar Care offers custom medical staffing solutions to corporate entities and holds national accounts with government agencies across distinct patient populations providing healthcare staff anywhere care is needed. Female-founded by Shelly Sun, BrightStar Care is committed to providing a higher standard of care through its clinical nurse-led care model. Network-wide BrightStar Care agencies are Joint Commission accredited – the gold standard within the health care industry. BrightStar Care has also consecutively received The Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality award for more than a decade.

