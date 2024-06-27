BrightStar Care® Wins Distinguished Franchise Update Media 2024 Innovation Award

Sixth Annual Contest Honors the Best of the Best in Franchising

GURNEE, Ill., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franchise Update Media conducted its sixth annual Franchise Innovation Awards contest this spring. The goal of the awards is to identify and recognize the franchisors creating and implementing the most original and successful innovative strategies and tactics to build their brand. BrightStar Care, the nation's leading home care and medical staffing franchise, was recognized with the Most Innovative Employee Retention Award, under the Franchise Innovation Awards series. The award celebrates the home care franchise's Best & Brightest annual campaign, which recognizes four outstanding caregivers and four nurses across BrightStar Care's national network of 20,000 healthcare workers.

"We are honored to be included among other top franchises in the annual Franchise Innovations Awards for the second consecutive year," said Pete First, Chief Development Officer at BrightStar Care. "We are passionate about hiring and retaining the Best & Brightest nurses and caregivers who provide our clients with A Higher Standard® of home care services and are proud to be a part of a network that holds those same values. Our franchisees, corporate staff, and local staff help ensure the Best & Brightest awards run smoothly and give due recognition to our amazing caregiver and nursing staff."

A panel of judges evaluated the innovation, objectives, and results of more than 150 entrants. Franchise innovators, game-changers, and disruptors competed in four categories: Marketing & Branding, Products & Services, Operations, and Human Resources. Twenty-two winners were chosen from among the four categories. Winners will be profiled in Franchise Update magazine.

Receiving the Human Resources category award for Employee Retention, BrightStar Care is passionate about helping franchisees get the right people in the right place. Because delivering a higher standard of care is contingent upon retaining and hiring the Best & Brightest, this campaign fulfilled the two-fold purpose of reaching clients, as well as current and prospective nurses and caregivers. In addition to publicly recognizing and rewarding the individuals who already fulfill their roles with distinction and compassion, BrightStar Care thrives in showing how they can make a difference through the eyes, voices, and hearts of clients and fellow associates. Authentic testimonials have proven to be a strong strategic approach when attracting and retaining caregivers and nurses, as well as clients.

For more information on last year's Best & Brightest winners visit BrightStar Care's YouTube channel here https://bit.ly/3XFLuSG. For more information on franchising with BrightStar Care please visit http://www.brightstarfranchising.com.

About BrightStar Care

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a national home care agency with more than 391 corporate-owned and franchised locations nationwide that provide medical and non-medical home health care services to clients and supplemental care staff to businesses. BrightStar Care corporate and franchise agencies across the country employ more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of each individual client. BrightStar Care offers custom medical staffing solutions to corporate entities and holds national accounts with government agencies across distinct patient populations providing healthcare staff anywhere care is needed. Female-founded by Shelly Sun, BrightStar Care is committed to providing a higher standard of care through its clinical nurse-led care model. As a member of Moving Health Home, BrightStar Care also actively advocates to change federal and state policies that prevent the home from being an accredited clinical care site. Network-wide BrightStar Care agencies are Joint Commission accredited – the gold standard within the health care industry. BrightStar Care has also consecutively received The Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality award for more than a decade.

About Franchise Update Media

Franchise Update Media has been a leader in the franchising space for more than 30 years. Founded in 1988, the company produces online franchise opportunity and educational websites, two quarterly print magazines, six newsletters, four annual conferences, independent research, and books, entirely focused on franchising. Targeting franchise audiences online, in print, and in person, Franchise Update Media delivers a unique combination of educational and lead generation sources to help franchisors, multi-unit franchisees, opportunity seekers, and suppliers achieve their growth objectives. For more information, visit franchising.com.

