BrightStar Care® Wins Prestigious Global Franchise Annual Award

Leading Home Care Franchise, BrightStar Care Was Awarded the Best Nursing & Care Franchise Globally

GURNEE, lll., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Franchise Award conducted its annual Franchise Awards, recognizing the achievements of the world's leading franchise brands. BrightStar Care® was among the top franchises recognized in Global Franchise's 2024 awards, as the winner of the Best Nursing and Care Franchise Award category for its outstanding achievements in the franchise industry.

"We take immense pride in our prestigious recognition as one of the top franchise brands globally. This distinguished accolade from Global Franchise underscores the hard work and passion of our entire franchise network," said Pete First, Chief Development Officer at BrightStar Care. "Our commitment to delivering a higher standard of care to every client, coupled with our unwavering dedication to recruiting the best and brightest nurses and caregivers in the market, truly sets us apart. This honor reinforces our relentless pursuit of excellence and positions us as a leader in the franchise industry."

The Global Franchise Annual Awards aim to acknowledge businesses that have demonstrated outstanding performance, innovation, and a commitment to excellence over the last 12 months. Each franchise was assessed by a panel of independent judges made up of leading members of the franchise community.

BrightStar Care was honored with this award for its commitment to a higher standard of care proven through its nurse-led care model, passionate nurses and caregivers, and Joint Commission accreditation across its network. Additionally, BrightStar Care remained consistent throughout the Coronavirus pandemic continuing to provide care to clients in need, making sure each franchisee received personal protective equipment and the paycheck protection program to keep businesses going during those uncertain times. Many franchisees also facilitated COVID testing centers and distributed vaccines. All of these factors contributed to Global Franchise's selection of BrightStar Care as a 2024 award recipient.

Over the years BrightStar Care has unveiled groundbreaking data showcasing the brand's unmatched clinical outcomes and payer benefits. The company has also conducted impactful industry studies that have strengthened and benefited its entire franchise network. With these achievements, BrightStar Care is poised to continue an impressive growth trajectory throughout 2024.

To view BrightStar Care in the full list of winners visit https://www.global-franchise.com/awards/winners.

About BrightStar Care:

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a national home care agency with more than 380 corporate-owned and franchised locations nationwide that provide medical and non-medical home health care services to clients and supplemental care staff to businesses. BrightStar Care corporate and franchise agencies across the country employ more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of each individual client. BrightStar Care offers custom medical staffing solutions to corporate entities and holds national accounts with government agencies across distinct patient populations providing healthcare staff anywhere care is needed. Following the model set by Founder and Executive Chairwoman Shelly Sun; BrightStar Care is committed to providing a higher standard of care through its clinical nurse-led care model. Network-wide BrightStar Care agencies are Joint Commission accredited – the gold standard within the health care industry. BrightStar Care has also consecutively received The Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality award for more than a decade.

