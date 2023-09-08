Brightwell Earns Top Ten Listing on AJC's Top Workplaces

Leaping 13 spots since 2022, the company secured a coveted spot on AJC's list for the fifth consecutive year
ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brightwell, the Atlanta-based global payments technology company, was recognized on the Top Workplaces 2023 list by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) for the fifth year. By securing the ninth position for small businesses, this recognition underscores Brightwell's unwavering commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture and solidifies its reputation as a premier employer in the region.
"We've been thrilled with our Top Workplaces placements over the last five years, and the team is proud to now rank in the top ten. It's an honor and a wonderful validation that the contribution each employee makes to our unique culture has paid off as intended," said Larry Hipp, Brightwell's chief executive officer. "Our employees are the key to our success, and we're committed to extending our winning streak with this award."
AJC's Top Workplaces list is evaluated by employee feedback by third-party survey administrator Energage, an employee engagement technology company. The employee survey measured 15 cultural drivers of successful organizations, including alignment, execution, and connection.
Brightwell's impressive trajectory, from its first appearance on the list in 2019 to breaking into the top ten in 2023, reflects its continuous efforts to provide an exceptional workplace fostering success and driving positive change.
While celebrating these consecutive successes, Brightwell remains on a relentless pursuit of excellence. The company has grown to one of Georgia's 25 largest fintech companies. Brightwell has consistently upheld its core values while extending reach to facilitate cross-border payments in more than 180 countries. This expansion is possible through its cross-border payments solution, ReadyRemit, and its global payroll product, Navigator.
Brightwell is a proud member of the thriving fintech community in Atlanta. Talented professionals seeking an innovative and inclusive work environment are encouraged to explore Brightwell's open roles. From technology to customer support, operations to marketing, Brightwell is a hub of talent and ambition where employees contribute meaningfully to a global mission of financial empowerment.
About Brightwell
Driven by a passion for financial inclusion and empowerment, Atlanta-based financial technology company Brightwell is living out its mission to create products that help people and businesses send money securely across the globe. Brightwell's suite of cross-border payment products is simple to use, easy to integrate with, and help our customers achieve measurable results. Processing and securing billions of dollars each year, Brightwell's products are trusted by businesses of all sizes – from startups to Fortune 500. For more information, visit brightwell.com.
*Brightwell is a technology provider and not a bank or other regulated financial institution. All regulated services associated with ReadyRemit are provided by The Bancorp Bank, N.A. Terms and conditions apply.
