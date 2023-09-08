Brightwell Earns Top Ten Listing on AJC's Top Workplaces

Our employees are the key to our success, and we're committed to extending our winning streak with this award. Tweet this

AJC's Top Workplaces list is evaluated by employee feedback by third-party survey administrator Energage, an employee engagement technology company. The employee survey measured 15 cultural drivers of successful organizations, including alignment, execution, and connection.

Brightwell's impressive trajectory, from its first appearance on the list in 2019 to breaking into the top ten in 2023, reflects its continuous efforts to provide an exceptional workplace fostering success and driving positive change.

While celebrating these consecutive successes, Brightwell remains on a relentless pursuit of excellence. The company has grown to one of Georgia's 25 largest fintech companies. Brightwell has consistently upheld its core values while extending reach to facilitate cross-border payments in more than 180 countries. This expansion is possible through its cross-border payments solution, ReadyRemit, and its global payroll product, Navigator.

Brightwell is a proud member of the thriving fintech community in Atlanta. Talented professionals seeking an innovative and inclusive work environment are encouraged to explore Brightwell's open roles. From technology to customer support, operations to marketing, Brightwell is a hub of talent and ambition where employees contribute meaningfully to a global mission of financial empowerment.

To learn more about Brightwell's career opportunities and explore how you can join the team, please visit brightwell.com/careers.

About Brightwell

Driven by a passion for financial inclusion and empowerment, Atlanta-based financial technology company Brightwell is living out its mission to create products that help people and businesses send money securely across the globe. Brightwell's suite of cross-border payment products is simple to use, easy to integrate with, and help our customers achieve measurable results. Processing and securing billions of dollars each year, Brightwell's products are trusted by businesses of all sizes – from startups to Fortune 500. For more information, visit brightwell.com.

*Brightwell is a technology provider and not a bank or other regulated financial institution. All regulated services associated with ReadyRemit are provided by The Bancorp Bank, N.A. Terms and conditions apply.

