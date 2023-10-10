Brightwell Expands Presence in Europe Through Partnership with sea chefs

Brightwell's Navigator solution will empower crew members with simplified payroll process

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brightwell, an Atlanta-based global payments technology company, today announced it is expanding its presence in Europe through a new partnership with sea chefs, a leading partner to shipping companies and tour operators in the cruise industry that provides world-class hotel, catering, and crew management. By partnering with Brightwell and implementing its Navigator solution, sea chefs will now be able to provide its crew members with a simplified payroll process with capabilities to easily send payments back home to friends and family around the world.

"When sea chefs needed a world-class partner to serve our 15,000+ crew members, Brightwell was the best fit for our business," said David George Tidmarsh, Managing Director, sea chefs. "Navigator by Brightwell replaces cash payments and offers several benefits to sea chefs' crew members, including speed, choice, and security."

Navigator is a fully customizable, turnkey payroll solution from Brightwell designed with the flexibility and convenience to meet the needs of an empowered, global workforce. With Navigator, global employees can easily access and manage their wages with Brightwell's easy-to-use mobile app, prepaid card, and integrated global transfer services to send secure and compliant payments globally. The partnership with sea chefs will allow Brightwell to expand its presence in Europe and within the cruise industry, bringing more access and choices to crew members.

"Brightwell has over a decade of experience working within the cruise industry to provide innovative payments and payroll solutions," said John Markendorf, COO, Brightwell. "With this partnership, we are proud that sea chefs have enlisted us to transform the payroll process for its crew members."

About sea chefs

An internationally experienced service provider in the areas of hotel, catering and crew management on cruise ships, sea chefs is one of the world's leading partners of shipping companies and tour operators in the cruise industry. From conception and planning through supply and logistics to perfect implementation in daily operations, sea chefs ensures smooth processes and first-class service on board both ocean-going and river cruise ships. For more information, visit seachefs.com.

About Brightwell

Driven by a passion for financial inclusion and empowerment, Atlanta-based financial technology company Brightwell is living out its mission to create products that help people and businesses send money securely across the globe. Brightwell's suite of cross-border payment products is simple to use, easy to integrate with, and helps our customers achieve measurable results. Processing and securing billions of dollars each year, Brightwell's products are trusted by businesses of all sizes – from startups to Fortune 500. For more information, visit brightwell.com.

