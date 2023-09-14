Brightwell Recognized by TAG's Fintech Innovation Awards

Receiving this award is a testament to our dedication and recognition of our strides in building future-ready software adaptable to evolving business and customer demands within the flourishing fintech community. Tweet this

Audrey Hall, CPO of Brightwell, emphasized, "As the demand for global payments continues to surge, we seized the opportunity to propel the payments landscape forward with our ReadyRemit solution. Receiving this award is a testament to our dedication and recognition of our strides in building future-ready software adaptable to evolving business and customer demands within the flourishing fintech community."

Brightwell's deliberate design of ReadyRemit aims to expedite their clients' time-to-market for global payments, fostering greater financial inclusivity, and aligning with modern payment preferences of global customers. Employing cutting-edge technology, Brightwell offers businesses, FIs, and fintech companies the capability to seamlessly integrate remittances or disbursements into their existing product suite or leverage their comprehensive, fully managed program.

Since its establishment in 2011, Brightwell has proudly called Atlanta home and currently employs a team of 80 professionals across the greater metro Atlanta area. The company stands as a rapidly expanding pillar of the thriving fintech community, earning recognition as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution for five consecutive years.

Learn about Brightwell's award-winning ReadyRemit technology platform at brightwell.com.

About Brightwell

Driven by a passion for financial inclusion and empowerment, Atlanta-based financial technology company Brightwell is living out its mission to create products that help people and businesses send money securely across the globe. Brightwell's suite of cross-border payment products is simple to use, easy to integrate with, and help our customers achieve measurable results. Processing and securing billions of dollars each year, Brightwell's products are trusted by businesses of all sizes – from startups to Fortune 500. For more information, visit brightwell.com.

Media Contact

Nardos Yosef, Alloy, on behalf of Brightwell, (855) 300-8209, [email protected], brightwell.com

SOURCE Brightwell