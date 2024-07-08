Brightwild and Rams Head Presents Announce First Annual Mini Music Fest in Key West

We are thrilled to partner with Brightwild to kick off our inaugural Mini Music Fest with outstanding artists, including Jerrod Niemann and Abby Anderson, and Wyatt Durrette, famous for penning Zac Brown Band hit songs "Chicken Fried" and "Toes" - Kyle Muehlhauser, Rams Head Presents owner. Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Brightwild on this new concept that we hope to grow each year, and to kick off our inaugural Mini Music Fest with an outstanding line-up of artists, including our headliners, Key West Songwriters Festival alums Jerrod Niemann and Abby Anderson, and Wyatt Durrette, famous for penning Zac Brown Band hit songs "Chicken Fried" and "Toes" said Kyle Muehlhauser, Rams Head Presents owner.

In addition to the vibrant musical acts, the festival will showcase the best of Key West's culinary scene. Local restaurants and food vendors will offer an enticing selection of fresh seafood, traditional dishes, and refreshing drinks, creating a true taste of Key West for festival-goers.

Mini Music Fest tickets are now on sale. For those who desire the full, unedited Mini Music Fest experience, an All Access Pass selection grants entry to all festival events, including exclusive VIP events and performances. Some events are free and open to the public, and individual tickets are available for a special performance at the Key West Theater on Saturday, July 27th at 8:00PM starring headliner Abby Anderson with other Nashville hit songwriters.

Tickets and information are available at minimusicfestkeywest.com. Updates available on social media, including Instagram: @MiniMusicFestKW.

ABOUT BRIGHTWILD:

Brightwild is a travel platform connecting people in real life through personalized experiences and standout stays. As the largest asset manager in Key West, Brightwild is committed to delivering exceptional experiences, preserving the unique identities of its properties, and setting new standards for guest satisfaction. To learn more, visit brightwild.com, or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, or X.

ABOUT RAMS HEAD:

Rams Head Presents owns and operates Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis, Maryland which has been recognized as the Top Club under 500 seats in the world by Pollstar Magazine. Rams Head also provides programming for Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis, Maryland and Key West Theater and The Key West Amphitheater in Key West, Florida. Rams Head Presents purchased the Key West Songwriters Festival in 2021 and presented the inaugural Annapolis Songwriters Festival in September 2022. The festival successfully returned in 2023 and once again in 2024. Rams Head Group is a family owned and operated restaurant company since 1989. Rams Head Group currently owns and operates four restaurant locations in Maryland: Rams Head Tavern in Annapolis, MD; Rams Head Roadhouse in Crownsville, MD; Rams Head Shore House in Stevensville, MD; Rams Head Dockside in Glen Burnie, MD and a fifth location in Florida: Rams Head Southernmost in Key West, FL. For additional information visit ramsheadpresents.com | ramsheadgroup.com.

