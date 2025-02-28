BrightWork 365 is Now Available on Microsoft AppSource!

BrightWork (project portfolio management solutions on Microsoft 365 and SharePoint) today announced the availability of BrightWork 365 on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BrightWork (project portfolio management solutions on Microsoft 365 and SharePoint) today announced the availability of BrightWork 365 on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

BrightWork 365 Solution

Trusted by 40K+ customers worldwide, BrightWork is a software product development company focusing on project and portfolio management solutions for almost three decades. The latest BrightWork product offering, BrightWork 365, is a flexible, configurable solution with personalized services and support to help the customers achieve successful collaborative project portfolio management in their secure Microsoft 365 cloud and the Power Platform.

The BrightWork 365 app is a complete project management solution enabling PMOs and project managers to:

Standardize project portfolio management with configurable templates

Get immediate visibility with Power BI reporting dashboards

Streamline processes, such as project intake, with Power Automate

Build custom apps that match your workflows with Power Apps

Manage all project documents in one place with SharePoint Online

BrightWork uses a unique project management success approach, "Start-Evolve," to help project managers increase their project success while giving senior executives the high-level visibility they need to make timely and more informed business decisions.

BrightWork 365 Deployment Services

BrightWork also provides deployment services that are designed to give customers a quick and successful start with BrightWork 365.

The Start Service enables customers to make an immediate start of standardized project management with a single app. Customers can then take advantage of the Evolve Service to mature their processes at a pace that best suits their organizational goals and project needs. BrightWork also offers a periodic Project Management Success Review and continuous support to our customers.

With our software, services, the unique Start-Evolve approach, and the continuous assistance of dedicated customer success partners, we closely accompany our customers on their project management journey.

"BrightWork 365 allows client organizations to leverage the best of the Microsoft 365 ecosystem for project work and collaboration while maintaining a unified view of all projects," said Éamonn McGuinness, BrightWork CEO. "As BrightWork 365 is configurable with little to no code, our customers are easily able to add their processes and ways of working to the Microsoft 365 apps commonly used by their teams.''

Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said, "We welcome BrightWork 365 to AppSource, where global customers can find thousands of line-of-business partner solutions that work with the Microsoft products they already use. Thanks to trusted partners like BrightWork, AppSource is part of a cloud marketplace landscape offering flexibility and economic value while transacting tens of billions of dollars a year in revenues."

About BrightWork

BrightWork is a solution (software and services) provider that helps organizations achieve successful collaborative project and portfolio management using a combination of Microsoft 365, Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft SharePoint. Using a unique and proven deployment approach of "Start-Evolve," BrightWork helps customers gain immediate visibility across projects and gradually evolve project management maturity in suitable time. BrightWork is an award-winning and longtime Microsoft ISV (independent software vendor) partner with teams in the United States and Ireland.

