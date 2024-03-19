Briley Township joins the MITN Purchasing Group by Bidnet Direct

Briley Township invites all potential vendors to register online. Post this

"We strive to be as transparent as possible and to give all the information we have about the bid opportunity and the procurement process to all our vendors. By becoming a part of the MITN Purchasing Group, we can provide all the necessary information instantly to our vendors where everything they need is in one spot and they can log in and view everything in real time. This has allowed us to create a more seamless bid process and has provided more participation from vendors across the state," stated Linsey Rogers, Administrative Assistant/Deputy Clerk of Briley Township.

As a participating agency of the MITN Purchasing Group, it allows Briley Township to expand their vendor pool and enhance vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. To be added to the existing list of vendors on the MITN Purchasing Group, any suppliers looking to do business with Briley Township can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/brileytownship. Briley Township encourages all interested bidders to register today.

Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents, and files, additional addendum, and available award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the MITN Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their business, including all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.

With one click, Briley Township can now see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded and more. Briley Township also has its own, branded page on the public side of the MITN Purchasing Group in which taxpayers can view all closed bids and any awarded information.

Vendors may register on the MITN Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/brileytownship. Bidnet Direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Michigan government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the MITN Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About Briley Township:

Briley Township is a civil township and county seat of central Montmorency County, Michigan, United States. At the 2020 census, the township population was 1,697.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the MITN Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers.

