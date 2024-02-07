BrillDog Announces Formation of Expert Board to Drive Strategic Growth

"We're excited to welcome a talented, diverse Board of Directors to BrillDog. Their expertise will drive innovation and success in the dynamic supply chain tech landscape, shaping strategic decisions for growth and ROI." - Sam Polakoff, CEO, BrillDog Post this

Shawna Baker is a strategic partnerships & and business development leader with 18 years of experience in supply chain technology.

Jenny Bedard is a results and values-oriented executive with 25+ years in finance, strategy, and operations with a proven track record of building diverse, high-performing teams.

Bob Gray is a strategic and growth-oriented business and technology leader. As a board member, investor, public company corporate executive with full P&L responsibility, and professional services partner and practice leader, he has guided and led teams to deliver growth and excellence in over 30 countries across all regions.

Jimmy Livingston has spent more than 30 years helping corporate clients modernize their business processes and IT systems to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Kris Mathisen is a leader in digital infrastructure transformation with world-class experience driving service excellence for top organizations including McKesson, Bridgestone, UC Berkeley, Truist, Willis Towers Watson, Pacific Life, and Isuzu, to name a few.

Ryan Polakoff is the president of Nexterus Inc., the country's oldest privately held non-asset based 3PL. He oversees all day-to-day activities for the company. As a "what is possible?" leader, Ryan thrives in difficult situations. He enjoys dissecting complex issues, designing solutions, and implementing actionable results.

Dr. Bob Willis brings more than 30 years of leadership and entrepreneurial experience and has sourced and led control transactions in various industries including online gaming, software, and natural resources, among others.

BrillDog recognizes the significance of diverse perspectives in steering the organization toward its goals. With backgrounds ranging from business strategies to cutting-edge technology, financial acumen, and successful fundraising, each board member brings a unique set of skills that will contribute to the holistic growth of the company.

The Board has been formed to play a crucial role in shaping BrillDog's future by offering expert insights and strategic direction in key areas. Their collective experience will provide a foundation for informed decision-making and drive innovation across all facets of the organization.

In the words of Sam Polakoff, CEO of BrillDog:

"We are thrilled to welcome such a talented and diverse group of individuals to our Board of Directors. Each member brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will undoubtedly drive BrillDog to new heights. As we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of supply chain tech, their guidance will be instrumental in shaping our strategic decisions and creating ROI for our investors. Together, we are poised for a future of innovation, growth, and continued success."

About BrillDog: BrillDog is the world's first Supply Chain Management System (SCMS) designed for small to midsized businesses. It fills the enormous void between the commoditized TMS and the supply chain suite of Tier 1 ERPs. BrillDog is an advanced, SaaS solution that manages supply chain processes and data. Customers benefit from the affordable, real-time, cloud-based supply chain functionality, analysis, and system generated suggestions, both tactical and strategic. The BrillDog technology builds on years of logistics expertise, a deep understanding of supply chain needs, and powerful new technologies. For more information, visit BrillDog.com.

