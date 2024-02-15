BrillDog Joins Forces with Idaho Manufacturing Alliance to Revolutionize Supply Chain Management for Small and Mid-Sized Companies

"BrillDog emerges as a beacon of light, offering cutting-edge logistics management and supply chain planning software." - Chilan Martes, Idaho Manufacturing Alliance Post this

"In an era where supply chain disruptions have become commonplace, BrillDog emerges as a beacon of light, offering cutting-edge logistics management and supply chain planning software. With its intuitive platform and expert insights, BrillDog transforms supply chain challenges into opportunities for growth and efficiency, We are thrilled to partner with BrillDog,"said Chilan Martes of the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance.

As a strategic partner to the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance, BrillDog will offer discounted access to its software suite, enabling members to streamline operations, enhance visibility, and drive performance across their supply chains. With BrillDog's innovative approach, IMA members can expect to overcome challenges such as stockouts, rising prices, and logistical complexities with ease.

"At BrillDog, we believe that supply chain management should be a strategic advantage, not a headache," said Sam Polakoff, CEO of BrillDog. "Our platform empowers businesses to make informed decisions, minimize disruptions, and maximize profitability. We are thrilled to partner with the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance to bring these transformative solutions to its 210 members."

BrillDog's commitment to empowering businesses aligns seamlessly with the mission of the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance, which strives to foster growth, innovation, and collaboration within the manufacturing industry.. Together, BrillDog and IMA aim to revolutionize supply chain management, unleashing the full potential of businesses across Idaho.

For more information about BrillDog and its partnership with the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance, please visit www.brilldog.com or contact [email protected].

About BrillDog:

BrillDog is the world's first Supply Chain Management System (SCMS) designed for small to midsized businesses. It fills the enormous void between the commoditized TMS and the supply chain suite of Tier 1 ERPs. BrillDog is an advanced, SaaS solution that manages supply chain processes and data. Customers benefit from the affordable, real-time, cloud-based supply chain functionality, analysis, and system generated suggestions, both tactical and strategic. The BrillDog technology builds on years of logistics expertise, a deep understanding of supply chain needs, and powerful new technologies. For more information, visit BrillDog.com.

About Idaho Manufacturer's Alliance:

The Idaho Manufacturing Alliance (IMA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the interests of manufacturers in Idaho. Through advocacy, education, and collaboration, IMA connects, supports and promotes the manufacturing industry throughout the state. For more information, visit www.idmfg.org.

Contact:

Bree Link

Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator

BrillDog

717-668-0196

[email protected]

LinkedIn

