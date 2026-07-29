Brilliant Care Becomes a Public Benefit Corporation, Strengthening Its Commitment to Patient Outcomes

Becoming a Public Benefit Corporation isn't a change in direction for us—it's a formalization of the direction we've always been headed. Post this

The announcement comes as healthcare organizations accelerate their transition to value-based care, where success increasingly depends on engaging patients between visits, closing care gaps, and translating population health strategy into measurable outcomes. Brilliant Care was built to provide the consistent, scalable clinical execution needed to support that transition.

"Becoming a Public Benefit Corporation isn't a change in direction for us—it's a formalization of the direction we've always been headed," said Guru Ramanathan, Co-Founder and President of Brilliant Care. "Healthcare is evolving from episodic treatment to continuous, relationship-based care, and our partners trust us to help them improve outcomes beyond the exam room. This structure permanently aligns our governance with that same mission, ensuring the priorities that make us a trusted clinical partner today remain central to every decision we make tomorrow."

Brilliant Care partners with health systems, physician organizations, accountable care organizations, federally qualified health centers, and health plans to deliver scalable, nurse-led clinical operations. Its services include Transitional Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, Clinician Inbox Relief, the CMS ACCESS Model, and other longitudinal care programs that support performance across fee-for-service and value-based care models.

What Changes—and What Doesn't

Becoming a Public Benefit Corporation strengthens Brilliant Care's governance, not its day-to-day operations.

Clients will continue to receive the same clinical partnership, operational support, and commitment to measurable outcomes that have defined Brilliant Care since its founding. The difference is that the company's mission is now formally embedded into its governance.

The PBC structure reinforces accountability to:

Patients, through better engagement, continuity, and outcomes.

Providers, through meaningful relief from clinical and administrative demands.

Healthcare organizations, through stronger quality performance and scalable clinical operations.

Communities, through more proactive and accessible care.

Brilliant Care will also publicly report on its progress toward its stated public benefit, providing greater transparency and reinforcing long-term trust.

About Brilliant Care

Brilliant Care is a technology-enabled, nurse-led clinical operations and population health partner that helps healthcare organizations operationalize value-based care through continuous, year-round clinical services. By combining experienced nursing teams, connected technology, AI-powered workflows, evidence-based care pathways, and operational expertise, Brilliant Care enables health systems, physician organizations, accountable care organizations, federally qualified health centers, and health plans to improve patient outcomes, reduce provider burden, strengthen quality performance, and perform across fee-for-service and value-based care models.

For more information, visit www.brilliant.care.

Media Contact

Stephanie Gasper, Brilliant Care, 1 804-516-3838, [email protected], www.brilliant.care

SOURCE Brilliant Care