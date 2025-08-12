Brilliant Care Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies by Inc. 5000

Recognition underscores sustained growth, tech-powered innovation, and purpose-driven impact

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brilliant Care, a privately owned leader in clinical support services and remote care, has been ranked in the top 25 fastest-growing healthcare company in America on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, growing at over 1600% in the last three years. This prestigious recognition reflects not only the company's rapid growth but also its unwavering commitment to transforming care delivery through smart technology, compassionate nurse care, and an uncompromising focus on patient outcomes.

"Being recognized by Inc. 5000 is a milestone that validates the strength of our model — one rooted in purpose, not profit," said Hiren Doshi, CEO and founder of Brilliant Care. "We're proud to be a mission-driven company that has scaled responsibly and sustainably with growth powered by a passion to reduce provider burden and improve patient engagement."

Founded with the goal of delivering high-touch, high-tech care where it's needed most, Brilliant Care blends clinical excellence with cutting-edge technology to deliver measurable value to healthcare systems, provider groups, and — most importantly — patients. The company's proprietary tools and data-driven workflows have enabled partners to scale care teams, reduce 30-day readmission rates, improve patient engagement and show meaningful improvement in the management of chronic diseases.

About Brilliant Care

Brilliant Care is a tech-enabled clinical services company that powers smarter care delivery for healthcare organizations nationwide. Our nurse-led programs are designed to reduce provider burden, improve patient compliance and perform to contract goals. We manage and/or augment existing transitions of care, chronic disease management, remote monitoring, HEDIS/eCQM/ MA 5-star quality and related clinical services. We bring together purpose-driven people, proven processes, and modern technology to deliver scalable, personalized support that drives better outcomes. Privately owned and passionately operated, we are redefining what's possible.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 ranks the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States based on revenue growth over the past three years. Companies on the list have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and resilience in today's complex business environment.

Media Contact

Stephanie Gasper, Brilliant Care, 1 804-516-3838, [email protected], www.brilliant.care

SOURCE Brilliant Care