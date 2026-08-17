Brilliant Care Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for Second Consecutive Year

"Healthcare organizations don't have a strategy problem. They have an execution problem," said Guru Ramanathan, Co-Founder and President of Brilliant Care. Post this

"Healthcare organizations don't have a strategy problem. They have an execution problem," said Guru Ramanathan, Co-Founder and President of Brilliant Care. "Organizations know they need to improve outcomes, close care gaps, and succeed in value-based care. The challenge is consistently executing the work between visits—engaging patients, coordinating care, and following through. That's where Brilliant Care partners with healthcare organizations to turn strategy into measurable results."

This commitment extends beyond operations into the company's structure: Brilliant Care recently became a Public Benefit Corporation, formally embedding its mission to improve patient outcomes into its governance and ensuring that pursuit of patient benefit remains central to every strategic decision.

Brilliant Care helps physician groups, health systems, ACOs, and other healthcare organizations extend care beyond the traditional office visit through nurse-led virtual care programs including Transitional Care Management (TCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM), Inbox Relief, Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) support, and participation in the CMS ACCESS Model.

Through dedicated clinical teams, technology-enabled workflows, and scalable care delivery solutions, Brilliant Care helps organizations improve patient outcomes, support providers, and successfully execute in value-based care.

About the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, and have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. The Inc. 5000 represents over 40 years of tracking America's most successful private companies.

About Brilliant Care

Brilliant Care is a technology-enabled, nurse-led clinical operations and population health partner that helps healthcare organizations operationalize value-based care through continuous, year-round clinical services. By combining experienced nursing teams, connected technology, AI-powered workflows, evidence-based care pathways, and operational expertise, Brilliant Care enables health systems, physician organizations, accountable care organizations, federally qualified health centers, and health plans to improve patient outcomes, reduce provider burden, strengthen quality performance, and perform across fee-for-service and value-based care models. Organized as a Public Benefit Corporation, Brilliant Care formalizes its commitment to prioritizing patient outcomes and community benefit alongside business success.

Media Contact

Stephanie Gasper, Brilliant Care, 1 804-500-6010, [email protected], www.brilliant.care

SOURCE Brilliant Care