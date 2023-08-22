Brilliant launches "Install It Anywhere" Home Control Panel to Make Any House or Apartment Smart

"This new addition brings added flexibility and expands the addressable market for complete smart home control systems at an affordable price," said Aaron Emigh, CEO and founder of Brilliant. Tweet this

People who live in older homes with no neutral or ground wires;

Apartment residents who can't access their wiring;

People uncomfortable with home wiring; and

Professional installers and security dealers not licensed to perform electrical installations.

Priced at $399, the new Plug-In Home Control Panel now makes it possible for anyone to add the Brilliant smart home experience to any home, advancing Brilliant's mission to turn every home into an easy-to-use smart home. The Plug-in Panel can be mounted on any wall using screws and includes a power cable and adapter that plugs into any power outlet. The cable can be routed on the wall's surface or hidden from view with an in-wall installation.

"This new addition brings added flexibility and expands the addressable market for complete smart home control systems at an affordable price," said Aaron Emigh, CEO and founder of Brilliant. "A plug-in version of our home control panel has long been a top request from consumers interested in home technology, especially those that live in rentals or older homes, as well as from the professional installer and security dealer communities."

A Better Smart Home Experience for Everyone

Before Brilliant launched its first products, home control and automation systems were prohibitively expensive (tens of thousands of dollars), professionally installed and maintained, and only accessible to the most wealthy individuals. Through years of innovation and development, Brilliant disrupted the market by launching a smart home control system that feels like it belongs in the most high-end luxury homes but was able to offer its new solution at an unprecedented price point, starting at $399, which makes it affordable to install in every home.

The award-winning Brilliant Smart Home System unifies and simplifies how people control their homes and makes it easy to control popular smart home products using touchscreen panels with built-in voice control and the all-in-one Brilliant mobile app. Anyone can walk up to a Brilliant Control Panel and instantly access all of the smart devices and experiences available in the home without needing to use a phone, download an app, or know or remember what voice command to say.

A true smart home needs to offer the most convenient way for residents and visitors to perform any task they desire at any moment and showcase all available options. To achieve the goal of delivering a true smart home experience, Brilliant provides numerous ways to control and automate a home: intuitive smart home-specific touchscreen menus, built-in voice control, customizable home automation scenes, programmable touch sliders/switches, and a single app to control the entire home.

Brilliant controls the most popular smart home products from companies like Ring, Google Nest, Sonos, Philips Hue, Kwikset, Schlage, Yale, August, Honeywell Home, Resideo, ecobee, TP-Link, Samsung SmartThings, Genie, Hunter Douglas, Somfy and more.

Additionally, Brilliant functions as a whole home lighting system with built-in motion detection, which can be expanded with Brilliant Smart Dimmer Switches and Smart Plugs, an audio/video intercom system to communicate with people in different rooms, and an alarm system controller when paired with a Resideo Security System. It also offers built-in Amazon Alexa voice control with visual responses and integrates with Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit/Siri.

Trusted by Pro Installers, Security Dealers, Home Builders & Multifamily Companies

Brilliant systems are installed as a standard feature and turnkey smart home experience by top 100 home builders, custom and luxury builders, and prominent multifamily developers and owners.

The new Plug-In Panel will enable security dealers and technology integrators, many of whom are not certified to perform electrical installs, to begin installing Brilliant systems for their customers. The new product also provides more choice and options as to where Brilliant Home Control Panels can be installed in a home, and enables installation in older homes that lack a neutral wire.

Pricing and Availability

The Brilliant Smart Home Control Plug-In Panel is available for $399 at www.brilliant.tech and Amazon. Brilliant Wired Control Panels, Smart Dimmer Switches, and Smart Plugs are available at www.brilliant.tech, Amazon, Best Buy, and Home Depot.

Brilliant products are also available for purchase by licensed contractors and installers at ADI Global Distribution and other regional distributors. The Brilliant Smart Home Control Plug-In Panel will be available for purchase at ADI by October 2023.

Media Contact

Ted Miller, Ted Miller Group, 1 3053318334, [email protected], https://www.brilliant.tech/home

Pete Camarillo, Ted Miller Group, [email protected]

SOURCE Brilliant