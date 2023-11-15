Brilliant Smart Home Control Panels Now Available at 75+ Costco Locations in the US and Via Costco.com

Costco's commitment to providing high-quality products at competitive prices aligns perfectly with our mission to make smart home technology more user-friendly and accessible to all Post this

"Costco's commitment to providing high-quality products at competitive prices aligns perfectly with our mission to make smart home technology more user-friendly and accessible to all," said Aaron Emigh, CEO and Co-founder of Brilliant Smart Home. "Costco has long been a champion of the smart home, providing a footprint for device makers, while educating consumers about the benefits of a range of products. We're excited to make Brilliant Smart Home products available to Costco members in stores and online, and give them the ability to experience Brilliant from the new Connected Home kiosks."

Costco selected Brilliant to offer its members a convenient and easy-to-use way to control and automate their smart homes.

Availability

Brilliant Smart Home products can be found at select Costco locations and at Costco.com starting today. For more information on Brilliant Smart Home and its products, please visit www.brilliant.tech.

