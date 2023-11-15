Brilliant Smart Home Control Panels Now Available at 75+ Costco Locations in the US and Via Costco.com

Brilliant joins Ring, Google Nest, Ecobee, Kwikset, and Philips Hue as one of eight featured smart home brands on Costco's new Connected Home kiosk to meet the demand for smart home products this holiday season
SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brilliant Smart Home is excited to announce that their Smart Home Controllers are available at 70+ Costco stores in the US and on Costco.com. Brilliant Control Panels are a key part of Costco's new Smart Home kiosk and merchandising, which debuted at select locations before the busy holiday shopping season.
Since debuting in 2018 as the first affordable home control and automation system, Brilliant has become a major player in the smart home industry. Users can control lights, climate, cameras, locks, and music with their user-friendly control systems. Brilliant control panels offer options for wired and plug-in installation and integrate with popular voice assistants and smart home products. Brilliant delivers an experience that makes smart home products easier to use and work better together.
"Costco's commitment to providing high-quality products at competitive prices aligns perfectly with our mission to make smart home technology more user-friendly and accessible to all," said Aaron Emigh, CEO and Co-founder of Brilliant Smart Home. "Costco has long been a champion of the smart home, providing a footprint for device makers, while educating consumers about the benefits of a range of products. We're excited to make Brilliant Smart Home products available to Costco members in stores and online, and give them the ability to experience Brilliant from the new Connected Home kiosks."
Costco selected Brilliant to offer its members a convenient and easy-to-use way to control and automate their smart homes.
Availability
Brilliant Smart Home products can be found at select Costco locations and at Costco.com starting today. For more information on Brilliant Smart Home and its products, please visit www.brilliant.tech.
Media Contact
Pete Camarillo, Brilliant, 1 9513109986, [email protected], https://www.brilliant.tech
SOURCE Brilliant
Share this article